A woman who lives in a shack showed people that it doesn't stop her from enjoying life. In a TikTok video, the lady posted how she takes care of her home from the inside and out.

A TikTok video shows a woman living in a shack who takes care of her yard. Image: @patiencepm

Source: TikTok

Online users were impressed by the hardworking woman who showed off her home. People uploaded pictures of the lady treating herself despite life's difficulties.

Woman living in shack landscapes

A woman in the TikTok video showed that even though she lives in a shack, she's still with has time to tend to a lawn. In a clip, she was holding a glass of wine while watering. Watch the video below

SA inspired by woman in shack

Many people thought that the lady and her shack were admirable. Netizens applauded her for living a stress-free life on her plot. Read the comments from the comments below:

Gorgeous commented:

"Nice house, my dear."

meme wrote:

"Your house is beautiful."

Kabelo Moerane added:

"And your house is very clean."

beletzatzar said:

"This particular mkhukhu is so beautiful."

Bells applauded:

"Beautiful darling. Keep building."

mmabashimane cheered:

"Big up to you, girl...for de fact dat Ona le your own stand, we all start somewhere."

Interior of Cape Town man's home surprises SA

Briefly News previously reported that most people have a rough idea of what a shack's interior might look like - simple, bare, and rustic could be the adjectives used. However, when social media users caught a glimpse of a homeowner's shack, they were blown away by its design, which shattered all expectations.

A TikTok user called The Shack Specialist took to their account (@the.shack.special) to show the stunning interior of a shack in Mfuleni, a Cape Town township.

While the outside looked like an ordinary shack, the inside had a modern-looking and spacious kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom.

