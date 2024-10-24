A TikTok account called The Shack Specialist showcased the modern interior of a man's shack

The four-room home was spacious and showed off the living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom

Intrigued social media users couldn't believe the structure was a shack and complimented the interior

A man showcased his shack's modern interior. Images: @the.shack.special

Most people have a rough idea of what a shack's interior might look like - simple, bare, and rustic could be the adjectives used. However, when social media users caught a glimpse of a homeowner's shack, they were blown away by its design, which shattered all expectations.

Cape Town man's modern shack

A TikTok user called The Shack Specialist took to their account (@the.shack.special) to show app users the stunning interior of a shack in Mfuleni, a Cape Town township.

While the outside looked like an ordinary shack, the inside had a modern-looking and spacious kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom.

Mordern shack wows internet users

The viral video had hundreds of TikTok users commenting on the beauty of the shack, with some people in disbelief over the modern interior the shack showcased.

@brasso.bonx complimented the structure, writing:

"Excellent work, bro. It's very smart and unique."

@buhle019 called the home beautiful and added:

"I can't believe it's a shack."

@pumezqaw6oe shared their plans after seeing the inspiring video:

"My plan is to get a plot and built a shack of this standard."

@armourmax_rsa, who was also in disbelief, exclaimed:

"Ay, never. That's not a shack!"

An intrigued @mshimora7 asked:

"How many rooms?"

The Shack Specialist replied:

"Four rooms."

@mbaseladstvinstallations wrote in the comment section:

"Very nice, humble guy. Keep up the good work."

Seeing the clip, @marlenebooysen1 told the online community:

"My dream house is a shack."

Modern shack with palace-like interior impresses SA

In another article, Briefly News reported about a TikTok video showcasing a modern shack that wowed people with its impressive interior designs.

Briefly News spoke to architect and interior designer Erwan Kabwita, who shared tips on decorating a shack on a budget.

