Small doesn't mean boring. Just like these six tiny-home owners prove. Whether renting or buying, starting small is a reality for many South Africans who take pride in their humble houses, using gorgeous décor and other neat finishing touches.

South Africans are making the most of what they've got, putting together beautiful homes that have inspired many. Image: @selvinthabisolamola/ TikTok, @kulanicool/ Twitter, Nonjabulo Bebee/ Facebook

A home doesn't have to be perfect, just meaningful. From stylish shacks to neat rental rooms, Briefly News looks at some peeps who had the cyber community in awe with posts and photos of their lovely homes.

1. Mzansi was blown away by man’s stunning shack

The first thing that comes to mind when someone mentions "a shack" may be a sad-looking corrugated iron structure.

However, in this post, a young man stunned social media users when he unveiled photos of a beautifully renovated shack.

Twitter user Kulani (@kulanicool) shared the images, and tweeps were left speechless as it caught many by surprise.

It was clear to see the homeowner took immense pride in the abode, as it featured incredible curb appeal - a splendid front garden with a covered patio.

The exterior offered a taste of what was to follow as the interior boasted luxury design and finishes. Check it out below:

2. Hardworking man looking dirty at his job shows off beautiful bedroom he sleeps in every day

Everyone deserves to go home to a beautiful space after a long day of working and hustling.

A hardworking man shared videos of himself hard at work at his construction site job.

The footage shared by Selvin Thabiso Lamol (@selvinthabisolamola) shows the man looking scruffy and dirty in his work uniform, along with the caption:

“Me vs the room I sleep in every day.”

The video switches to a second clip to show the man’s aesthetically pleasing bedroom featuring a neatly made and styled bed with cushions and a headboard.

He also shows himself taking a video of his mirror reflection.

3. Beautiful shack with lovely interior design impresses peeps

Images of a shack's wonderfully done interior inspired tons of locals online.

Craft To Life shared several snaps of the inside and outside of the corrugated iron dwelling with its unique designs.

A kitchen with a stove, dining table, cupboards, and a fridge can be seen in one image.

In another, a beautiful lounge set with a coffee table, TV (on a stand), a rug, and a washing machine are all visible, surrounded by corrugated iron.

4. Woman shows off her simple but gorgeous bedroom

Nothing is better than having a comfy and sacred space to come home after a long work day.

A Mzansi babe showed off her lush room on social media and had people swooning over it.

Your bedroom is a reflection of who you are. Be it a fluffy scatter cushion, like in this lady’s case, or a band poster on the wall, every element is a little piece of you.

The stunning Nonjabulo Bebee shared a few pictures of her simple, classic and tranquil room on the popular Facebook group Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen �.

Nonjabulo Bebee shared stunning snaps of her lush bedroom on social media. Image: Facebook / Nonjabulo Bebee

5. Man proudly shows off the 1-bedroom house he built

Many people dream of building or owning their own homes, but only some get the opportunity.

Trevor Menlyn Sidogi wanted to upgrade his living conditions.

Although he doesn't have the capital to build a big house yet, Trevor didn't let it stop him from building a cosy one-bedroom home.

Trevor showed off his new crib on Twitter. He captioned the post:

"In life, appreciate even the little things. Finally, I'm the one-room house owner."

6. Netizens impressed by neat kasi home decorated with simple furniture

Briefly News recently came across photos of a humble but magnificent home that has been discussed on social media.

It still needs to be made clear where the home, rather a house, is located, but many people could not help but fall in love with everything about it.

For starters, the photos of the house, which were shared on Facebook by Happy Africans went viral online, with many people wishing they could do the same with their homes with their limited budgets.

The house's exterior looks normal, just like many village homes, but the interior is what left jaws on the floor.

Check it out below:

Halala to all the peeps making things happen despite the odds and collecting their house keys!

Young woman celebrates being done with res life and getting her own apartment

In another home-inspired article, Briefly News reported that a young woman is done with student accommodation and is now the new proud lessee of an apartment.

Twitter user @nyisist_ shared her delight as she posted a snap of herself dangling the keys to her new home, revealing a glimpse of the spacious kitchen.

She captioned the post: “I’m done with res life.”

Whether it is a house or a flat, whether you’re renting or buying, very few things say you’re doing well as an adult, like owning your own space, and @nyisist_ can be proud of her big moves.

