A beautiful Canadian lady who commands a huge following on social media has said she can't work because of her looks

The good-looking beauty said she is too gorgeous to wake up at 6am daily to show up to work for her entire life

Her sentiments ignited mixed reactions, with some fans slamming her and calling her lazy, while others agreed with her

A young TikToker is ready to give up the rigours of gainful employment, saying she’s just too pretty to bother having a job.

TikToker Lucy Welcher says she's too pretty to work. Image: Lucy Welcher/TikTok.

Source: UGC

Lucy Welcher, a social media influencer, made the bold declaration in a recent video that has fiercely divided the internet.

In a viral clip, which the New York Post reported on, the beautiful lady stated that she is not ready to work for the rest of her life:

"I do not want to work for the rest of my life. Does it look like I want to get up at 6 a.m. every day for the next 60 years? No! I’m too pretty for that!"

Video receives mixed reactions from fans

Netizens were quick to offer their opinions on Lucy's sentiments, with many slamming the self-confident content creator, labelling her lazy and entitled.

One critic said:

"Try waking up at 4 a.m. daily and working 60 hours a week."

Another blasted:

“Someone’s entitled. I hope you get humbled, girl. Looks have nothing to do with working, and it’s sad you have that mentality.”

A third one bluntly stated:

"How about trying to be an adult instead of a privileged princess expecting life to be handed to you?"

However, hundreds of supporters agreed with Lucy, and said they were similarly worn down by work.

One person said:

“Preach it, sis!”

A second supporter added:

"Sending this to every employer I’ve ever had."

One male admirer said:

"You can be my housewife. I make six figures a year. Just make sure the house is clean, and food is on the table."

Lady says she can't work under someone

