Muni Long's husband: Meet Raysean Hairston, a musical genius

Priscilla Renea Hamilton, popularly known as Muni Long, is an American singer and songwriter. She also co-wrote songs for other artists, including the singles California King Bed for Rihanna and Imagine for Ariana Grande. Due to this popularity, details about the star’s life, including her romantic history, are subject to public interest. So, who is Muni Long's husband?

Muni Long and her husband Raysean during the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards (R). The singer at the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards (R). Photo: Aaron J. Thornton, Momodu via Getty Images (modified by author)

Muni Long's husband, Raysean Hairston, is a talented songwriter, record label executive, and music producer. The couple’s marriage has stood the test of time for a decade and has become admired by many. But beyond Hairston‘s association with a celebrity, there are juicy details to uncover about him. Here is a glimpse into his personal and professional life.

Raysean Hairston’s profile summary

Full name Raysean Hairston Nickname Raysean Gender Male Date of birth 15 November 1988 Age 35 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Fayetteville, North Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater E.E Smith High School, City College of San Francisco, Campbellsville Height 6’5’’ (196 cm) Weight 95 kg (210 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Muni Long Profession Record label executive, music producer, songwriter Net worth $1 million Famous as Muni Long’s husband

How old is Muni Long's husband, Raysean Hairston?

Raysean Hairston (aged 35 as of May 2024) was born on 15 November 1988 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, USA.

Raysean Hairston and Muni Long during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Taylor Hill

Hairston pursued his education at E.E Smith High School, where he played basketball for the school’s Golden Bull team. He reportedly graduated around 2006/2007. From 2007 to 2008, Raysean played for the Lees-McRae College North Carolina basketball team.

The sportsman later transferred to Campbellsville, where he played for only one season. After graduating in 2013, he entered the NBA draft but was not selected.

Raysean Hairston’s career

Hairston interest in music sparked after she met Muni. However, growing up, he was exposed to a rich musical culture that would eventually shape his career.

The celebrity spouse began collaborating with various budding and established artists as he developed his craft. He has worked with several famed artists, including Grammy-Award-winning singer Mary J. Blige and country music star Florida Georgia Line.

In addition, Raysean has collaborated with his wife to produce her album and EP Public Displays of Affection: The Album and Public Displays of Affection Too.

Raysean Hairston and Muni Long during the 2022 BET Awards (L). Long at the 2019 ASCAP, I Create Music Expo (R). Photo: Aaron J. Thornton, Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images (modified by author)

What is Raysean Hairston’s net worth?

According to Heightline, Raysean Hairston’s net worth is $1 million. He has amassed this wealth from his career as a record executive, music producer and songwriter.

Who is Muni Long?

In 2009, Muni Long signed with Capitol Records under her birth name after garnering popularity via YouTube. She is widely recognized for her ability to combine prose and poetry with catchy beats.

Although the star’s career started shaky, she has raised her ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry. Below are some of Muni Long’s songs as a lead artist:

Midnight Snack (2020)

(2020) Breakin Up (2020)

(2020) Build a Bae ( 2020)

2020) Nekkid (2020)

(2020) Sneaky Link (2021)

(2021) Plain Jane (2021)

(2021) Ain’t Easy (2021)

(2021) No R&B (2021)

(2021) Santa Baby (2022)

(2022) Another (2022)

(2022) Still Work (2023)

Muni Long at SiriusXM studios in 2024. Photo: Jason Mendez

Long has also co-written multiple tracks for various artists. They include:

Year Singer Song 2010 Cheryl Hummingbird 2011 Chris Brown Beg for It 2011 Demi Lovato Fix a Heart 2012 Madonna Love Spent 2014 Mary J. Blige Wonderful 2015 Charlie Puth River 2016 Nick Jonas Touch 2018 David Guetta She Knows 2019 Claudia Leitte Bandera 2020 Ariana Grande Six Thirsty

Muni has bagged several accolades, including a Soul Train Music Award (2022) and a Grammy Award (2023).

Muni Long’s age

Long (aged 35 as of 2023) was born on 14 September 1988 in Gifford, Florida, USA. Her father was a member of the Navy. She graduated from Vero Beach High School in 2006.

Is Muni Long still married?

Muni Long and Raysean Hairston met in Los Angeles at the beginning of 2010. Their shared musical interest brought them together, rapidly developing a strong emotional and professional bond.

The duo exchanged nuptials in a colourful wedding in June 2014 and has since enjoyed marital bliss. According to Priscilla’s interview with NPR, her feelings towards her spouse are sincere and genuine:

I thought I was in love many times before, but I am a Virgo who hates everything and everybody. But once I met my husband, I realized nothing he does annoys me or gets on my nerves. Everybody deserves to know how true love feels at least once in their life.

In a February 2023 interview with Jeniffer Hudson, the singer shared intricate details about working alongside her husband, saying:

It is always great to have somebody super close to you that you can bounce the music off of. He keeps me calm because I am very poetic. So sometimes it is a little corny. It is great. We have a fantastic relationship.

Alongside her husband, Priscilla runs the music label Supergiant Records, whose name translates to the biggest star in the galaxy.

Singer Muni Long during the 2018 NAB Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner at Encore Las Vegas. Photo: Ethan Miller

Muni Long’s net worth

HotNewHipHop estimates Muni’s net worth to be $4 million. Her income primarily stems from her successful 16-year-old career musical career.

Muni Long’s husband, Raysean Hairston, prefers a private lifestyle despite his wife’s celebrity status. However, he occasionally steps into the limelight to support the singer, gracing several events alongside the star. Hairston has also ventured into the entertainment industry, and he is an accomplished Record label executive, music producer and songwriter.

