Trevor Noah's mother and father's images: pictures of the comedian’s family

Trevor Noah is, without a doubt, one of the world's top comedians and television show hosts today. His journey in the entertainment industry has been quite remarkable, from his humble roots in South Africa to becoming The Daily Show's host. The celebrated comedian often mentions his parents when talking about his homeland. Are there any Trevor Noah's mother and father's images, and where are the comedian's parents today?

Trevor's story is one of an inspiring rise from grass to grace. The renowned comedian grew up in a biracial family in South Africa when apartheid was rife.

Trevor Noah's mother and father's images

Trevor's parents almost never appear in the public eye and have very few, if any, photos online.

Who is Trevor Noah's father?

The comedian's father is known as Robert Noah. He was born in Switzerland sometime between 1935 and 1938. His parents were of mixed Swiss and German ancestry. Today, Robert is an established chef and entrepreneur who likes to maintain a low profile. Besides a single photo of Trevor Noah and his father, there are barely any other Trevor Noah's Father's images online.

Profile summary

Full name Robert Noah Date of birth Between 1935 and 1938 Age 84-88 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Switzerland Current residence Switzerland Nationality Swiss Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Children Trevor Noah Profession Chef

Who is Trevor Noah's mother?

Trevor's mother is called Patricia Nombuyiselo. She is a South African woman of Xhosa origin. She was born in South Africa to Temperance and Nomalizo Frances. Like Robert, Patricia Noah's images can barely be found online.

Profile summary

Full name Patricia Nombuyiselo Noah Place of birth Transkei, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Xhosa Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Divorced Ex-husbands Ngisaveni Abel Shingange and Sfiso Khoza Children Trevor, Andrew, and Isaac Parents Temperance and Nomalizo Frances Profession Business owner

Patricia and Trevor have a close bond, with the comedian often talking about his relationship with her, their conversations, history, and regular visits.

Patricia and Robert had an illicit affair back when apartheid was rampant in South Africa. Robert, a white man, and Patricia, a black woman, would not have had a chance to have a public relationship. The two did not get married but had a son named Trevor.

Still, Robert was quite involved in his son's life during his first 13 years. After that, the two grew apart after Trevor's mother married a man known as Ngisaveni Abel Shingange. She and Abel divorced in 1996, after which she married Sfiso Khoza.

Where did Trevor's parents meet?

Robert and Patricia met in Johannesburg in an apartment where they both lived. At the time, the comedian's father was 46 years old, while Patricia was 22 years younger. The two became friends and began attending clandestine parties together.

Patricia, having had a rough childhood, felt safe around Robert. Afterwards, she proposed that Robert helps her get a child, a proposal that Robert initially declined, stating that he did not want to have children. Patricia assured him that he would have no responsibility, that he could see the kid whenever he wanted to, and he would not have to visit them if he did not want to.

Trevor Noah's parents' photos are barely available online, partially due to the secrecy surrounding their relationship.

Why did Trevor stop visiting his father?

When Trevor was young, he and his father would regularly meet in a park in Yeoville. They did this to keep their relationship private. This stemmed from the restrictions prohibiting interracial marriages at the time. Additionally, the renowned comedian would call his dad by his name, Robert, and not the title dad.

After the fall of apartheid, Noah and his dad began meeting more regularly and openly, at times even spending holidays together. The two then drifted apart when Trevor's mum remarried. The comedian's stepfather cut all communication between Robert and his son.

Things got even worse for Trevor and Robert's bond when the latter relocated from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

Did Trevor and his father ever reconnect?

Yes, the two would later reconnect years later, when Noah was 24. The comedian searched for his father through his old pals, the Swiss Embassy in South Africa, and through letters. Eventually, Robert received and replied to one of the letters, inviting his son to Switzerland. The two have remained in touch since then.

What do Trevor's parents do?

Patricia runs a property company in Johannesburg, Trevor Noah's childhood home. Robert, on the other hand, is an accomplished chef in Switzerland. Before moving from South Africa to his native Switzerland, Robert has a special license to serve black people during apartheid. His restaurant business became a huge success, making his competitors incredibly jealous.

Some of them petitioned to have his business shut down, which eventually happened. Since then, he has worked as a chef in Canada, USA, and Switzerland.

Who are Trevor Noah's brothers?

Noah has two stepbrothers named Isaac and Andrew. The two were born after Patricia married Abel. The three boys were raised mostly by Patricia since her marriage to Abel was short-lived, lasting about four years.

Trevor Noah's brother, Isaac, often comes up in the comedian's shows.

How old is Trevor Noah?

The popular comedian was born on 20 February 1984, making him 38 years old as 0f 2022.

Where was Patricia Noah born?

She was born in Transkei, a then-unrecognized state in the southeastern region of South Africa, from 1976 to 1994.

Where was Robert Noah born?

Trevor's father was born in Switzerland. His parents were of mixed Swiss and German ancestry.

There are barely any of Trevor Noah's mother and father's images on the internet today. Still, the two have played instrumental roles in the famous comedian's upbringing despite having met in unfavourable conditions when South Africa was engulfed by apartheid.

