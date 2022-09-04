Who is Rowan Cloete? Age, wife, education, career, movies and TV shows, profiles

Being in the entertainment industry positions you perfectly and allows you to tap into opportunities. Your proactive nature determines your success, especially when surfing unchartered waters and expanding your wings. Rowan Cloete is the perfect example of a figure that wears many hats graciously and has grown over the years.

Rowan Cloete is a South African actor, radio DJ, TV presenter and entrepreneur. Apart from being talented, he has proactively gone after opportunities and utilized the chances he had. As a result, he has been associated with several fields in the entertainment industry, and excellence is his pride. One might think he has a perfect life, but that is not the case. He has suffered blows, especially in his romantic life. Has he found reprieve? Go through Rowan Cloete's biography for more details.

Rowan Cloete's profile summary and bio

Birth name Rowan Cloete Gender Male Date of birth 28th August 1977 Age 45 years as of September 2022 Zodiac sign Virgo Birthday 28th August Place of birth South Africa Current residence City of Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Eye colour Brown Hair colour Olive brown Occupation Actor, radio DJ, TV presenter and entrepreneur Education Bachelor of Commerce Alma mater The University of South Africa, University of Cape Town Marital status Divorced Twitter LinkedIn

Rowan Cloete's age

Rowan recently turned forty-five years old. He was born on 28th August 1977. Not much is known about his family or early life.

Rowan Cloete's education

According to the details on his LinkedIn profile, Rowan is well-learned. Between 2014 and 2015, he was a student at the University of Cape Town, pursuing a short course in financial management in business administration and general management. In 2017, he enrolled at the University of South Africa to pursue a Bachelor of Commerce degree in business administration and management.

Details about his early education are not publicly available.

Rowan Cloete's wife

Rowan has had a bumpy love life. He was married to Kim Cloete, a fellow actor, although their marriage ended due to undisclosed reasons. Kim later moved on and dated Loukman, who proposed to her, but their relationship did not go beyond that. She called off the engagement in 2016.

Eventually, Kim met Murray Todd, and after dating for a while, Kim accepted his wedding proposal in September 2018, and they eventually tied the knot. Meanwhile, Rowan's dating life remains under wraps, and there are no speculations about his current girlfriend.

Rowan Cloete's career

Cloete is a Jack of all trades. He is an actor, radio DJ, TV presenter and entrepreneur. He is famous for being a continuity announcer for SABC1 between 2000 and 2004. He also hosted SABC1's reality competition Popstars in 2004.

As an actor, Rowan has performed mainly in theatre productions, including:

My Night with Reg

Plofstof

Janice Honeyman pantomime Cinderella

Love

Valour

Compassion!

Jesus Christ Superstar

Claude in Hair

Rowan Cloete's movies and TV shows

His acting credits include:

Ben Geldenhuys in Binnelanders

Jacob le Roux in Bloedbroers

Gerrie Maritz in Donkerland Hanskakie

Braam in Egoli: Place of Gold since September 2008

since September 2008 Sepie Sean van der Velde in Getroud met Rugby: Die

Johnny Bosman in Isidingo

Johan Prins in The Coconuts

TV presenting career

As a presenter, Rowan takes credit for the following:

The presenter of The South African Film and Television Awards

Miss SA Teen pageant in 2000

pageant in 2000 The host of Popstars

The Duku Duku theatre awards in 2002

theatre awards in 2002 The WWF SOS Planet Concert in 2003

in 2003 Coca Cola Popstars in 2004

in 2004 Stook! the media review show on DStv's Afrikaans music channel MK from 2004 to 2007.

DJing

Rowan Cloete is also a renowned radio DJ. He has been affiliated with Jacaranda 94.2 since 2008 and is among the best in the game.

Entrepreneurship

As an entrepreneur, he co-owns Long Island TV, a production company he runs with his ex-wife and business partner, Kim Cloete. The company is currently working on the production of a children's show for a new DStv channel.

Apart from DJ acting, acting and presenting, Rowan is also passionate about script writing, producing, and directing. He also enjoys travelling the world and runs several luxury rental apartment businesses.

Although Rowan Cloete has had his ups and downs, he embraces every step of the journey. Meanwhile, he insists on doing what he knows best. He takes pride in the arts and is living in his purpose.

