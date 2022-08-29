Who is Clara Joubert? Age, spouse, movies and TV shows, characters, profiles

Clara Joubert is one of the old timers in the South African movie and entertainment industry who still works to ensure their audiences get a glimpse of them. For someone who has been in the industry for over three decades, this African has experienced its ups and downs. Many people remember her old movie and television features while she still has some appearances in the current decade.

Clara Joubert has been in the entertainment industry for more than three decades, though when she started is unknown.

Source: UGC

Clara Joubert is a renowned actress and writer with many popularly acclaimed television shows and movies to her credit. However, despite her popularity on the screen, she has managed to keep her personal life away from the curious gaze of the public. She is currently married to a man whose family is famous for their active contribution to developing the South African movie industry.

Clara Joubert profiles

Full name Clara Joubert van den Bergh Gender Female Date of birth Between 1963 and 1964 Age 58 years (2022) Place of birth South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Afrikaans Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 1” Height in centimetres 157 Body measurements in inches 34-34-38 Body measurements in centimetres 86-86-96 Dress size 6-8 (UK) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Married Husband Regardt van den Bergh Profession Writer and actress

Background information

According to Artistsone, Clara Joubert's age is currently 58 years, meaning she was born between 1963 and 1964. She speaks Afrikaans and grew up in South Africa.

Clara Joubert's birth date remains unknown, and so is the information about her upbringing, which means that the identity of her parents and whether or not she has siblings is shrouded in secrecy. Her educational history is also pretty much as non-existent as other aspects of her growing up.

Career

No one can say exactly when the writer and actress chose to become a professional in the industry, but one of Clara Joubert's TV roles is Die Swart Kat 2, released in 1988. She is, however, more renowned for playing Hess van Tonder between 1989 and 1990 in the television series Orkney snork nie!

She went on to cop various characters in movies and television shows since then, and her most recent was in an Afrikaans-themed series in 2020 titled Kniediep in die Warm Water. Below are some of Clara Joubert's movies and TV shows since she began her sojourn in the movie industry:

Grondbaronne as Elmien van Wyk

Sonskyn Beperk as Judy

Die Swart Kat as Rienie Veldt

Vlug na Egipte as Léna Haasbroek

Mooiloop! as Clara Joubert

Terug na Egipte as Lena Haasbroek

Die Ontwaking as The Caretaker

Kniediep in die Warm Water as Netta

Vloeksteen as Cléa Smuts

She wrote Uitvlucht and played Anna in it.

and played Anna in it. Die Byl as Martie

NoupadFM as Celest

Orkney Snork nie! as Hess van Tonder

Kern as Irma

Who is Clara Joubert's husband?

Joubert is in a relationship with Regardt van den Bergh, and it is unknown when they married. Nonetheless, it became known to the public in 2011 after Regardt shared the news.

Regardt van den Bergh comes from a family of movie makers as he is the son of the now-deceased Dulsie and Gert van den Bergh who are unarguably two of the most prominent figures in the South African movie industry.

He took after his parents and is known to be a movie producer, director, screenwriter, and actor with at least 50 movie credits to his name in the industry. He has been acting since he was a boy, and one of his first ever television features was at least a year or two before his current wife, Clara Joubert, was born.

Clara is, however, not his first wife or lover; he was once married to an actress known as Jana Cilliers. The marriage went down the route of divorce but not before they shared two daughters: Leán and Lika.

Actress Clara has appeared in several movies, including Uitvlucht.

Source: UGC

Clara Joubert and Regardt van den Bergh live together in South Africa, but they have mostly kept the details of their personal lives away from the public. Her husband's Instagram bio says he is the father of four children, including the two girls from his first marriage.

Net worth

The details of how much Clara Joubert has amassed financially since her sojourn as an actress and writer remain unknown. On the other hand, some sources keep her husband's net worth at a conservative $300,000, while others believe he is a millionaire in dollars.

Body measurements and physical appearance

Clara Joubert is about five feet and one inch tall, around 157 centimetres. She has a chest to waist to hips ratio of 86-86-96 centimetres and wears a shoe size of 4 Uk, while her dress size is between 6 and 7 UK.

Social media presence

Clara Joubert's social media presence is almost non-existent since there are no verifiable social media accounts. However, there are two pictures of hers on her husband's Instagram page, which also has a low following.

Clara Joubert continues to bear the torch of showing the younger generations how to have a long-lasting and successful career in the South African entertainment industry. She is still landing movie and television roles.

