Who is Liane Heyl? Biography, age, TV roles, movies and TV shows, profiles
Who is Liane Heyl? Biography, age, TV roles, movies and TV shows, profiles

by  Adeaga Favour

Liane Heyl is a South African actress who is also huge in music and started a school that teaches drama in her home country. Her songs can be found on various music apps. She made her debut in the Afrikaans TV industry more than two decades ago. What is she doing now?

when was liane heyl born?
Liane Heyl entertains through her acting, teaching, and singing skills. Photo: @liane.heyl
Liane Heyl has been around for a couple of years, treating her audiences to various forms of entertainment, especially in sitcoms and other kinds of drama. Her debut television appearance dates back 26 years when she played Boeboe Botha in the 1996 sitcom Vetkoek Paleis. This drama is laden with harmless jibes peculiar to Afrikaans comedies.

Liane Heyl profile and bio

Real nameLiane de Villiers
Nickname Liane Heyl
GenderFemale
Date of birth3rd October 1967
Age54 years old (as of 2022)
Zodiac signLibra
Place of birthJohannesburg, South Africa
Current residenceSouth Africa
NationalitySouth African
EthnicityAfrikaans
ReligionChristianity
SiblingsGenee Heyl (identical twin sister)
Height in feet5' 2"
Height in centimetres157
Weight in pounds110
Weight in kilograms55
Hair colourUsually dyed in various colours
Eye colourBlue
SchoolHoërskool Menlopark
College/UniversityUniversity of Cape Town, University of Pretoria
ProfessionTeacher, actress, and singer

How old is Liane Heyl?

The South African teacher was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 3rd October 1967, which means that Liane Heyl's age is 54 years, but she will be 55 years old before the end of 2022.

There are no details of who her parents are, but she is reportedly one-half of an identical twin. Her twin sister is Genee.

Liane Heyl's education is perhaps one of the few details about her that are out there in the public domain. She graduated from Hoërskool Menlopark and obtained her tertiary education at the University of Cape Town, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in drama sometime in 1989.

She would later gain admission to the University of Pretoria in 1991 and obtained a diploma in higher education. Nevertheless, she had already gotten a Higher Diploma in Speech and Drama a year before.

Career

Liane Heyl's TV roles began in the 1990s when she played Boeboe's character in an Afrikaans-themed sitcom, Vetkoek Paleis. This is arguably her most popular role in any series, as she is still sometimes referred to by the name of her character.

She has gone on to establish herself in the South African movie and entertainment industry in general. Some of Liane Heyl's movies and TV shows have impressive ratings on movie streaming apps. Below are some of them:

  • Bibliofiel
  • Ouboet & Wors
  • Poena en Poenie
  • Die Sonkring
  • Poena
  • Vetkoek Paleis
  • Hartsbegeertes
  • Die Kasteel.
  • Rhythm City
  • Hart van Staal
  • Molly & Wors
  • 7de Laan
  • Jozi Streets

Liane Heyl is also a teacher and founder of The Liane Heyl School of Drama, where she teaches English and drama. She also taught piano to students between Grade one to four at Trinity College in London sometime in 2019.

She has also been a music artist for over two decades and has several songs to her credit, including an album titled Sterredroom. Some of her songs include:

  • Boeboe Bokke
  • Hear My Heart
  • Rave Pop
  • Jammer Is 'n Bummer
  • More Than A Friend
  • New Year's Baby
  • Groot Meneer
  • Olke Bolke
  • Mamma He's Making Eyes At Me
  • Mr Postman
  • Ek Droom Nog Van Jou
  • Bosveld Boer
  • Dis 'n Jol

Personal life

Liane Heyl keeps her private life personal, and whether she is married, single, or divorced is unknown. However, considering posts on her social media page, she is a mother as she occasionally shares pictures of herself and her kids, especially a daughter named Willow.

Body measurements and physical appearance

Liane Heyl's height is reportedly around five feet and two inches while weighing an average of about 55 kilograms. She is Afrikaans with natural light brown hair mostly dyed into different colours.

how old is liane heyl?
Liane is reportedly one-half of an identical twin, though details of her childhood are unknown. Photo: @liane.heyl
Net worth

The specifics of Liane Heyl's net worth are not available at this moment, but it is important to note that she finds her lifestyle with proceeds from her career as an actress, musician, and teacher.

Social media presence

Liane Heyl does not have a verified account across the various social media platforms. However, she has accounts that can be associated with her on Facebook and Instagram, even though these do not have the peculiar large followings that celebrities often enjoy.

Liane Heyl is one of the elder South Africans who have continued to give their all to improve the country's entertainment industry. Apart from starting a school where she teaches the art of dramatisation, she is also an online public speaker.

