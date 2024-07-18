Sleep Token members unmasked: The identity of each band member

Musicians worldwide use various degrees of creativity to keep up with the spotlight and stay there. The extent may be bizarre, as with the Sleep Token members, who never reveal their faces as part of their art. Their identities, as such, remain hidden from their teeming fanbase, at least until recently.

Sleep Token members at a Leeds Festival at Bramham Park, England. Photo: Katja Ogrin/Redferns

Since its birth in 2016, Sleep Token has enraptured audiences with its mysterious presence and genre-defying melody. Usually clothed in masks and cloaks, the band's members ensure no one outside the team can identify them away from the stage. This has fueled curiosity and subsequent popularity among music fans worldwide.

Profile summary

Band name Sleep Token Genre Alternative metal, progressive metal, post-metal, indie pop, djent Location London, England Members Vessel, II, III and IV Discography Sundowning (2019); This Place Will Become Your Tomb (2021); Take Me Back to Eden (2023) Record label Spinefarm, Basick, RCA Active years 2016-present Website sleep-token Social media account Instagram

Sleep Token members

Sleep Token is a band of four individuals, two of whom are the only members credited with writing any of their music. Their Instagram page shows they thrive on anonymity, but recent developments are unmasking the real faces behind the aliases. Below are details on the Sleep Token members:

Vessel, aka Leo George Faulkner

Vessel, aka Leo George Faulkner. Photo: @sleep_token

Full name Leo George Faulkner Also known as Vessel Gender Male Date of birth 22 December 1993 Age 30 years old (as of July 2024)

Sleep Token's lead singer is Vessel, but his real identity has been revealed as Leo George Faulkner. He was born on 22 December 1993 and initially pursued a solo project under the stage name Dusk. According to Blacklit Canopy Bandcamp, he was part of a band known as Blacklit Canopy before undertaking his Sleep Token journey.

Netizens' investigation into the unmasking of Vessel from Sleep Token's musical evolution shows intriguing facts. One of these is the lead singer's occasional references to his past endeavours with other bands.

II, aka Adam Pedder

II, also known as Adam Pedder. Photo: @ii_sleeptoken on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name Adam Pedder Also known as II Gender Male Date of birth 31 September 1991 Age 32 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth Swindon, Wiltshire, UK

Adam Pedder from Sleep Token became a band member after reportedly working with musical groups like Belial, As Winter Burns White, and Morbid Remains.

He goes by the alias II and plays the drum for the band. Now that the Sleep Token without masks has become a thing, fans now know the real face behind Sleep Token's rhythmic foundation.

III, aka Dave Ball

III, aka Dave Ball. Photo: @iii_sleeptoken on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Dave Ball from Sleep Token is the group's bassist, referred to as III. His importance to the music band cannot be overstated. He has been captured during tours, such as performances at the Mitsubishi Hall in Dusseldorf and Verti Music Hall in Berlin.

IV, aka Rhys Griffiths

IV, aka Rhys Griffiths. Photo: @iv_sleeptoken on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Aside from Sleep Token's singer Leo Faulkner, Rhys Griffiths, often identified as IV, is the band's backup vocalist and guitarist. Before joining the band, Rhys was with the band Continents, where he honed his talents as a guitarist and vocalist.

The Sleep Token identity

The Sleep Token's identity was born out of a vision allegedly experienced by their lead vocalist, Vessel. This member claimed to have experienced a visit from an ancient deity named Sleep.

According to a Lace 'Em Up publication sourced from a press release by Basick Records, the band was described as:

A band that goes above and beyond simply writing and playing music, Sleep Token is said to be "the mortal representatives" of the ancient deity known only as 'Sleep', led by the masked and cloaked figure appointed 'Vessel'—the master creator behind the music.

Sleep Token's former members

Sleep Token did not revolve around Vessel and the other three. Some former members played key roles in shaping the band's early beginnings. Some of them are:

Annina Melissa

Annina was a pianist, keyboardist, and backup vocalist with the group between 2016 and 2020. She contributed to Sleep Token's sound before pursuing other adventures in cyberpunk tunes and video game composition.

Jasper Lyons

He was the group's lead guitarist from 2016 to 2020. According to a Facebook account, Jasper's diverse musical background has seen him launch the Eastbourne Music Collective while playing with the Treasurer band.

Vessel of Sleep Token during Day 3 of a Leeds Festival at Bramham Park in England. Photo: Matthew Baker

The Vesselettes: supporting vocalists

Sleep Token's names do not end with the four above. Sleep Token's sonic landscape is enhanced by a group of three ladies known as The Vesselettes.

According to an Instagram post, the Vesellettes comprise Mathilda Riley, Lynsey Ward, and Paige Lucip. Their harmonious backup vocals undoubtedly provide the ethereal atmosphere that defines the group's music.

Impact of Sleep Token's unmasking

As published on Sportskeeda, the revelation of Sleep Token members' identities is a significant change in the band's mysterious identity. It was alleged that someone located the birth certificate of Dave Ball, the band's bassist, popularly known only as III. Impericon reports that the individual who found his birth certificate could also get his Twitch account.

Each member remains dedicated to keeping their true identities from the public, but more importantly, their fans have also taken on this mantle of secrecy. So far, many of them have responded to the supposed leak with mighty indignation toward the perpetrator.

Frequently asked questions

The band's popularity is infectious, and the juice of a possible revelation of what each member looks like has sparked several questions. Some of them and the best answers given are these:

Is Sleep Token one person? It is a musical group of four major members.

Is Sleep Token a religious band? No, although its identity is based on a knockoff of spirituality.

Did Sleep Token get doxxed? They were allegedly doxxed after III's identity was reportedly revealed.

Who are the members of the band Sleep Token? Vessel, II, III, and IV make up the group.

Who is Vessel in Sleep Token? He is the group's lead singer.

Were Sleep Token identities leaked? Their identities were allegedly made public knowledge.

Sleep Token members are committed to their music, and their songs' transcendental feel continues to resonate with their loyal fanbase. It does not matter that some killjoy tried to ruin the basis of their popularity.

