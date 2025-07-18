Former Ukhozi FM radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu is on a mission to bring peace to the country

The star jetted off to the United States of America to meet with the South African Embassy

Ngizwe Mchunu has called for people not to panic and let the law take its course after fears of a coup

This week, Ngizwe Mchunu revealed that he went on a trip to the United States of America. He took a video interacting with a homeless man, but mocked him when he asked for money. Many fans were confused as to what business Ngizwe had in the States.

The self-proclaimed President of the Bhinca Nation has revealed the real reason he visited America. The former Ukhozi FM radio presenter addressed the youth on Facebook, cautioning them about taking the law into their own hands.

After rumours of a planned coup, Ngizwe called for calm and less panic, promising a more peaceful future for all. This week, the Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, revealed that the government was under threat of a planned coup d'état. Ngizwe advised the youth not to allow the "old people" to continue taking over.

On the live, Ngizwe said he was attending an urgent case, but he refrained from speaking any further about it. Mchunu also revealed that he planned on visiting the South African Embassy on 17 July 2025. His mission is to bring peace to Mzansi

"The rumours of security clashes in our country are not right at all. Right now, on 17 July. I am in the USA to meet people from the South African Embassy under the peace committee to explain to them what kind of problem South Africa is facing," he said.

Ngizwe to discuss important matters in DC

Following his meeting with the embassy, Ngizwe revealed that he would be travelling to Washington, DC on Mandela Day. This is part of his top-secret work in the US.

"Tomorrow (18 July) I will be in Washington, working, so please let's continue to be at peace, just as Nelson Mandela preached peace. Let's respect the rule of law," he stated.

The Presidency told citizens not to worry as the threat is not that great, "Not that there aren't people planning. There are, but we are continuously monitoring them and making sure that we deal with those (threats)," she said.

Ngizwe Mchunu advises Floyd Shivambu

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ngizwe Mchunu gave his opinion and advice regarding Floyd Shivambu's behaviour where politics is concerned. After Floyd's explosive press briefing on 19 June 2025, where he made allegations of drug abuse within the MK Party camp, Mchunu said he should refrain from letting anger control him.

"Floyd Shivambu, do not get angry and insult Zuma's kids. Even if you were there when they took drugs, it's unnecessary to insult them. Even if you know that Nhlamuhlo Ndhlela does nyaope, there really is no need," Mchunu advised Shivambu.

