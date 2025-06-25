Former Ukhozi FM radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu has chimed in on the drama within the uMkhonto we Sizwe party

Mchunu shared some unsolicited advice to politician Floyd Shivambu, warning him against insulting former President Jacob Zuma's children

Social media users chimed in on the viral video clip, which sparked curiosity about where Mchunu stands

Ngizwe Mchunu shared a few pointers with Floyd Shivambu.

Opinionated media personality Ngizwe Mchunu has weighed in on the drama surrounding the former uMkhonto we Sizwe party Secretary General, Floyd Shivambu.

Ngizwe reacts to Floyd's drama

In an X video shared by @Newslivesa on X on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, Ngizwe Mchunu gave Floyd Shivambu advice on how to play his political cards right. This also included a warning against insulting former President Jacob Zuma and his children.

This comes after Floyd, during his press briefing on 19 June 2025, made allegations of drug abuse within the MK Party camp. Mchunu said he should refrain from letting anger control him.

"Floyd Shivambu, do not get angry and insult Zuma's kids. Even if you were there when they took drugs, it's unnecessary to insult them. Even if you know that Nhlamuhlo Ndhlela does nyaope, there really is no need," Mchunu advised.

Ngizwe Mchunu told Floyd Shivambu to be smart and not get angry.

Mchunu said Floyd should look ahead and think about his future in the political space.

"That is not political science, that is anger. Do not apply anger, apply principle. When you are in the public eye, let go of anger. If you really want to be a leader one day, do not even think of insulting Zuma's kids and MK Party leaders or Jacob Zuma himself. That is a big no," Mchunu said.

In closing, Mchunu stated that it is all about respect for elders and not making the mistake of disrespecting Zuma.

SA weighs in on Mchunu's video

Ndhlela has threatened legal action against Shivambu after his allegations. Here are some of the reactions from people online:

@MkasiCharles reacted:

"A notable hypocrite, personified confusion."

@Jikingqina asked:

"Does Ngizwe know the word respect?"

@thabanirich laughed:

"Says the one person who is always insulting other people. What a joke yhooooooo. South Africa is another country shame."

@Makondlo1 weighed in:

"I agree with Ngizwe on this one. We will need each other after the elections. Mayibuye iAfrika!"

@nokukhanyandlo9 stated:

"I agree with Ngizwe. The focus should be on important issues that affect the communities. Please, comrade. Why are we busy with other people's business? Interviews are backwards, not concentrating on the future."

Sizwe Dhlomo angers Floyd with advice

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo angered Floyd Shivambu when he gave him advice on how he should play his political cards.

The former uMkhonto we Sizwe Secretary General Floyd Shivambu did not take Sizwe's advice lightly, and he hit back.

"Your problem is you don’t know how to execute, and you move like you’re desperate @FloydShivambu. Chill bro, didisa. Lie low for like two months or something, then come back and say you’ve consulted. Not this thing!" he exclaimed.

