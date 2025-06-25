Nhlamulo Ndhlela has threatened legal action against Floyd Shivambu and demanded a public apology from him

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party spokesperson posted test results to prove that he was not on drugs, as Shivambu claimed

South Africans were split by Ndhlela's demands, with some supporting him and others supporting Shivambu

Nhlamulo Ndhlela has threatened Floyd Shivambu with legal action and demanded a public apology from him.

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – The drama within the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party continues as Nhlamulo Ndhlela has threatened legal action against Floyd Shivambu.

The MK Party spokesperson has demanded a public apology after the former Secretary-General of the party made serious allegations against Ndhlela. During an interview on eNCA, Shivambu claimed that the party spokesperson took drugs and was always under the influence of alcohol.

Ndhlela demands an apology from Shivambu

Following Shivambu’s interview on 23 June 2025, Ndhlela has sent a letter of demand to his fellow party member. He stated that Shivambu had 48 hours to publicly apologise and retract his remarks or face legal action.

To further refute claims that he took drugs, he also shared test results on X, showing no signs of drug use.

Shivambu’s allegations against Ndhlela

Following a press briefing on 19 June 2025, in which he claimed that Jacob Zuma was surrounded by scoundrels, Shivambu elaborated on it during his interview.

Floyd Shivambu said that Jacob Zuma was surrounded by scoundrels, including an imbecile, Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

Source: Getty Images

When pushed for an answer about who the scoundrels are, he stated that Ndhlela was one of them.

“It’s different people there that includes an imbecile, a fool called Nhlamulo Ndhlela, one of the foolish leaders of the MK Party. He's always on drugs and always high on alcohol," Shivambu stated.

He added that Ndhlela also used the “gullible and directionless” daughter of President Zuma. You can watch a snippet of the interview below.

Shivambu also addressed his future within the party during the press briefing, saying that he would remain a member of the party while speaking to South Africans about forming a new one.

Shivambu has encouraged South Africans to sign up to be part of the movement.

South Africans split over latest party drama

Social media users weighed in on the latest drama to unfold within the party, with some siding with Ndhlela and others siding with Shivambu.

Cathrine Par'e said:

“I was wondering when the defamation case would appear.”

Owen Pobza Ngcobo added:

“Floyd doesn't behave like someone who has a Master’s Degree. I am sure he bought his qualification like those guys in the Eastern Cape😂.

Murumpisi Wa MoAfrika stated:

“I thought everyone said Floyd was smart, but this guy has lost the plot.”

Thihangwi Mudzanani Tshikoxo said:

“What has been requested from Floyd is not difficult to do. The guy must do the right thing. Such utterances deserve to be spoken in a high school, not in a political environment.

Sehloho Tsotetsi added:

“You and your mates from the EFF joined a journey of no return. From now on, you have to sleep with one eye open.”

Zwee Jiba stated:

“I'm with Floyd on this one. That guy is always high on drugs.”

Johan Mthembu suggested:

“Shivambu must go to Malema and beg for an apology.”

Molefi Mokoto said:

“Legal aid is free, Floyd. We know you are not working.”

