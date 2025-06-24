Former Generations actor Fana Mokoena has shown Floyd Shivambu support in his mission of implementing a new political party

The star posted the media statement by Floyd Shivambu announcing the commencement of the national consultation process

The X post sparked curiosity and confusion among social media users who want to know where Mokoena stands politically

Floyd Shivambu has released a media statement announcing the National Consultation Process, a move backed by actor Fana Mokoena.

Fana Mokoena supports Floyd Shivambu

Mokoena, who is a former Economic Freedom Fighters member (EFF), had also resigned from Parliament. The actor had tendered his resignation from the party's Central Command Team on 17 October 2024.

After his resignation, Mokoena returned to the acting space, something many people describe as his first love.

Now, he took to social media to reshare the press release, seemingly pledging his support for Floyd Shivambu.

In the statement, Floyd expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from people after he announced his new party. He also noted the number of people who had signed up to become volunteers.

"The Mayibuye Engagement Team extends its heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support received during our recent press conference, as well as to the hundreds of thousands of South Africans who have already submitted their details to volunteer and participate in this historic initiative."

Shivambu has called for more people to sign up to be volunteers. "These teams will play a key role in consulting with communities and collecting views from every corner of the country."

SA reacts to Mokoena's post

Here are some of the reactions from social media users.

@Sthamber said:

"It is not about winning the national polls but making it into parliament. It has nothing to do with serving the citizens. The objective is clear."

@majoyana31 asked:

"I want to know what does it entail to be a volunteer?"

@mabob1023 claimed:

"The post has all the characteristics of a cult leader, promoting himself, but what if the consultation process provides a different view of leadership and wants an ordinary person."

@2Choseguy asked:

"Sir, we respect you, don’t involve yourself in this nonsense. This will be like Agang."

@SboneloMvelaseh joked:

"He said, wait, don't join any political party, I'm going to learn something from Zuma and, then come back from our party."

@Mlandzeni1 asked:

"Leadership, I see you’re also there, what is going on, guys."

@MokoneNgwato reacted:

"You are positioning yourself as one of the top six leaders for this stockvel. We see you."

