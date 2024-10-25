Actor Fana Mokoena Returns to Acting After Leaving the EFF, SA Reacts: “It’s Too Late”
- The South African actor Fana Mokoena has made his return to his first love-acting
- It was reported that after the star dropped the EFF's red overalls, he decided to return on set
- Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mokoena returning to acting
The South African actor Fana Mokoena has again made headlines on social media.
Fana Mokoena goes back to acting
The South African star Fana Mokoena is back in the spotlight after he resigned from Parliament and the party's Central Command Team on 17 October, and he is no longer an MP.
Recently, according to Sunday World, Mokeona has decided to go back to what he loves the most, preferably his first love, which is acting. The news about the actor returning to showbiz was posted by the publication on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:
"Veteran thespian Fana Mokoena drops EFF red overalls for acting."
See the post below:
Netizens react to Fana returning to acting
Shortly after the publication shared that Mokoena had returned to showbiz, many netizens on social media reacted to the news. See some of the comments below:
@lucklove247 commented:
"Your reporting is no longer news it's an old stuff ke eng lefeletswe."
@Owomthetho responded:
"Acting was his first love though."
@mpiyakhe8 replied:
"Nothing has changed, as he was already acting in the EFF in service of the King."
@Charlesmkhabel3 mentioned:
"It's not the first time he did this."
@DengaGoden responded:
"It's too late."
@Siphiwo7 replied:
"Very useless politician EFF ever had, good riddance!"
@Insomniac_Vic tweeted:
"Why are you reposting old news, you have ran out of propaganda to promote!"
Fallout between Malema and Shivambu caused exit
In another article, Briefly News reported that an alleged fallout between Malema and Shivambu may have caused his exit from the party.
Malema reportedly uncovered plans that Shivambu wanted to challenge him at the upcoming elective conference, and a fallout ensued between them.
