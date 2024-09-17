Fana Mokoena mourned the death of his former colleague Sello Motlaung, who passed away on 15 September, with an emotional post on X

Celebrities like Katlego Danke and Florence Masebe also shared tributes for Motlaung, remembering his talent

Fans responded to Mokoena's post, expressing condolences and recalling Motlaung's impactful career in acting

Motlaung passed away on 15 September.

Fana Mokoena has reacted to Sello Motlaung's death. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images and @sellodillo

Fana Mokoena mourns Sello Motlaung's death

Taking to his page on X, formerly Twitter, the Hotel Rwanda star posted a tweet expressing his pain and shock over his friend and colleague's passing.

Taking to his page on X, formerly Twitter, the Hotel Rwanda star posted a tweet expressing his pain and shock over his friend and colleague's passing. The post read:

"We’ve played together and travelled the world together; you are my brother. You had the biggest heart, Sello. I am broken by your passing. Rest well, my man. Talent never dies. All is well."

Fana Mokoena's fans react to his post

Social media users also posted heartfelt condolence messages in the comments section. Many noted that Motlaung will be remembered for his work.

@AyandaNtungwa said:

"He was a good actor, I liked him. I should also mention this: I grew up watching you @fanamokoena. Politics almost made me forget that 😂."

@majoe_makwena78 commented:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace 💔"

@TheelabThapelo wrote:

"Is there a pandemic raging havoc silently? Short illness this side, breathing trouble the other side_ not that I know what happened here_ but dintshang🤔"

@MosolwaG added:

:First appearance he was SGT Kokobela...very active then did the Add."

Katlego Danke reacts to Sello Motloung’s death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Katlego Danke was overcome with emotion as she paid tribute to her late friend, Sello Motloung.

Just hours after the news of actor Ntate Sello Motloung's death broke out, fans and colleagues are overcome with grief by the loss of the celebrated thespian.

