Mzansi fans reacted to Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena's picture of himself and Economic Freedom Fighters head honcho Julius Malema on social media

The Bafana Bafana star has previously shown his love for the politician and described him as his favourite president

Following the post, local football fans showed division on social media, with some backing the player and others saying he should stick to football

Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena received mixed reviews from local fans after he shared a picture of himself and EFF leader Julius Malema on social media.

The Mamelodi Sundowns player shared the picture of himself and Malema sharing a warm embrace on a couch ahead of their PSL match against SuperSport United.

Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena is an admirer of EFF leader Julius Malema. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images and Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Masandawana star Mokoena has previously voiced his support for the politician, drawing criticism from local supporters.

Teboho Mokoena shows his love for Julius Malema

Mokoena shared a picture of himself and Malema on his Instagram profile:

The 27-year-old midfielder shared his picture on his Instagram profile while preparing to play in the PSL under new coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

After at the club, Mokoena began his third season at the PSL champions and has already featured in the MTN8 and CAF Champions League.

Fans are divided over Mokoena's support for Malema

Local football supporters voiced opposing opinions on social media, with some saying the midfielder should focus on football and others showing support.

Tirow04 spoke for Mokoena:

"Your favourite president."

General_mawaza wanted the player:

"Tebza, don't say a word!!!"

Babalolubuzo is a fan:

"I like this."

Thst951 loved the picture:

"My two favourite people."

Onkgopotse_mafatshe respects both men:

"Two kings."

Ndallajr supports Mokoena:

“Bro Mokoena, respect.”

Nto6473 says Mokoena must focus on football:

"Leave your politics with your comrade. Don't bring them to Sundowns."

Fernglades_official disagrees with Mokoena:

"Haybo Tebz."

Olwenene_ntshuntsha amdires both men:

"Real recognize real."

Joz_malerro is a fan of Mokoena:

"Fighter on and off the field."

