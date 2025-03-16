Riveiro States the Only Mistake Orlando Pirates Made Against Mamelodi Sundowns

Jose Riveiro has opened up on the only mistake Orlando Pirates made during their match against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership.

The Spanish tactician got the deserved revenge he wanted against the Brazilians after his team were thrashed 4-1 in the first leg of the tie a few weeks ago.

Relebohile Mofokeng scored a brace in the first five minutes of the match to give Pirates a 2-0 lead before Khuliso Mudau reduced the scoreline to 2-1 in the second half.

Riveiro on the mistake Pirates made against Sundowns

According to Afrik-Foot, Riveiro was happy that his side took all three points against Sundowns in their second-leg encounter but pointed out the only mistake they made against the league leaders.

The former Celta Vigo assistant coach was not happy that his team showed some nervousness when the Pretoria giants attacked them, which forced the to stay very deep close to their box.

“We were defending very deep because they force you into that kind of play. If we had the same spaces we had in the second half, we should have been more composed in those moments, trying to make one or two passes after winning the ball and maybe creating more opportunities to counterattack and generate chances. Unfortunately, we didn’t manage to do that,” he explained.

“We lacked a bit of composure at times, but overall, it was a solid performance from the team. We’re pleased because they showed who they are and what they’re capable of achieving.”

