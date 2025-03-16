Soweto giants Orlando Pirates kept the pressure on Mamelodi Sundowns after beating the PSL champions 2-1 on Sunday, 16 March 2025

Relebohile Mofokeng scored twice in a minute to earn Pirates a well-deserved three points at the FNB Stadium

Pirates fans reacted on social media to praise their team as they celebrated a victory over the PSL log leaders

PSL giants Orlando Pirates kept their slim hopes of winning the PSL alive after beating log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 on Sunday, 16 March 2025.

Winger Relebohile Mofokeng scored twice in a minute to earn the victory for Pirates, while Khuliso Mudau scored for the defending champions.

Pirates started the match like a house on fire and were rewarded in the fourth minute after Mofokong tapped in from an Evidence Makgopa pass.

Orlando Pirates took the match to Mamelodi Sundowns

Pirates confirmed their victory on Twitter (X):

Mofokeng was on hand to score after a flowing move by the Soweto giants that caught Sundowns by surprise as the Bucs fans celebrated in the fourth minute at the FNB Stadium.

The Pirates fans were soon celebrating again after Pirates pounced on some bad defending for Mofokeng to add a second less than minute later.

Mofokeng's cool finish showed why the player is admired by clubs overseas as Pirates closed the gap on the side that looked like they were walking to another PSL title.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos decided to drop Makgopa from his squad but the striker showed his abilities as he kept Sundowns on their toes.

Pirates confirmed Mofokeng's goal on Twitter (X):

Jose Riveiro is not giving up on the PSL title

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro would have been pleased by his side's performance as the Spaniard guided his side to victory.

Question remain over Riveiro's future at Pirates and his side are now 15 points behind the log leaders although they have four points

Sundowns showed signs of a fightback when defender Khuliso Mudau scored in the 66th minute to pull one goal back.

Despite the late goal, Sundowns failed to find an equaliser as coach Miguel Cardoso saw his 18-point lead atop of the log slip.

Pirates fans celebrate on social media

Bucs fans celebrated the victory on social media, saying they were proud of their team for not throwing in the towel.

MzuraVanie was surprised:

"I can't believe this."

Remiazania2 praised Mofokeng:

"Rele Mofokeng understands the assignment. We must avoid conceding any goal. Sundowns has to taste its own medicine. We love it for Orlando Pirates. Up the Bucs!"

Buhleh12346 is grateful:

"I'm literally crying, whaaaaaaaaaat. Thank you guys."

Tintswalo777 was happy:

"What a gift to our team!"

Mahlako_1 admires Mofokeng:

"Last born."

