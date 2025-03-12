Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso told one of his players to take the chances given to him amid interest from a rival PSL club

Sundowns star Neo Maema has been linked with an exit from Sundowns but the 29-year-old could keep his place at Masandawana after impressing for Bafana’s CHAN squad

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Maema deserves another chance at the club, while others suggested a new club for the player

Coach Miguel Cardoso has called for a Mamelodi Sundowns player to prove his worth amid interest from rival PSL clubs.

Maema has fallen out of favour at Sundowns but could earn another chance at the club after impressive displays for Bafana Bafana’s CHAN squad.

Mamelodi Sundonwns coach Miguel Cardoso has told Neo Maema to prove his worth. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

After falling out of favour at Sundowns, Maema has been linked with Kaizer Chiefs yet reports suggested that the player would prefer to fight for his place at the defending PSL champions.

Miguel Cardoso tells Neo Maema to prove his quality

Cardoso speaks about Maema in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Cardoso said he paid attention to Maema’s performances for Bafana and wants the player to prove that he deserves to play for Masandawana.

Cardoso said:

“I spoke by message, wishing them good luck and congratulating them, for the first game and at the end, not only Neo but also Terrence [Mashego]. What I have to say about these players is that it’s very important that when they have opportunities at Sundowns, grab it with both hands because there are many players. Neo has a lot of quality, but it’s a matter of expressing it regularly.”

Watch Maema score for Bafana's CHAN side in the video below:

Sundowns edge closer to PSL defence

Ahead of the 2025/2026 season, Cardoso is looking to trim his squad to a more manageable number and could offload several players.

Despite looking at which players will leave Sundowns, Cardoso is on course to win the PSL title in his first season as the side currently holds an 18-point lead atop the log.

With eight matches left to play, Sundowns are clear favourites to win the PSL for the eighth successive season and their 18th overall league success.

Despite being out of favour at Mamelodi Sundowns, Neo Maema captained Bafana Bafana's CHAN squad. Image: neomaema.

Source: Instagram

Fans want Maema to get another chance

Sundowns fans reacted on social media to say Maema deserves another chance at Sundowns while some felt it was best if he left the PSL champions.

Djento Lucky wants Naema to stay:

“Gave him a good chance please Mr Cardoso.”

Lithakong Ellyphonic Mohajane made a suggestion:

“He must come to Chiefs, he will play, we need players like him. The ones we have are useless.”

Thembelani Gcwanini Miya has a wish:

“Just release the guy; he is needed at Chiefs with Mbule.”

Simon Simo said Maema deserves a chance:

“He deserves game time at Sundowns.”

Shepy Ka-Siba does not rate Maema:

“He is stuck in one gear this one. He doesn't improve.”

Mamelodi Sundowns secure the future of top-rated player

As reported by Briefly News, PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns have offered a new three-year contract to defender Mothobi Mvala.

Despite struggling with injuries this season, Mvala is seen as a key member of the Sundowns squad and the side is determined to keep him at the club.

