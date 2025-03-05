Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs could make a move for Mamelodi Sundowns star Neo Maema ahead of the 2024-20025 season

Maema has struggled for game time at Sundowns and could be part of Miguel Cardoso’s planned exodus at the club

Local football fans backed Chiefs interest in the 29-year-old who played for Bafana during their recent CHAN qualifier against Egypt

Mamelodi Sundowns Neo Maema could leave the PSL champions and join PSL rivals Kaizer Chiefs next season.

The Soweto giants have reportedly shown an interest in the 29-year-old who has struggled for game time at Sundowns.

Maema joined Sundowns in 2021 and despite being a fan favourite, he has failed to establish himself in the squad, making most of his appearances off the bench and in cup fixtures.

Neo Maema could move to Kaizer Chiefs

Chiefs are interested in Maema, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Chiefs, the Soweto giants could take advantage of the Sundowns' plan to trim their squad and make a move for Maema.

The source said:

“Maema is a player that is on Chiefs’ radar and is greatly admired by the scouts because of his obvious quality and abilities. We all know that Sundowns are looking to trim their squad, and that could make Maema available in the transfer market, so the situation is being monitored closely. Of course, only time will tell if the deal will take place or not but Chiefs are interested in the player, and a deal could be possible.”

Maema featured for Bafana in the CHAN qualifiers, according to the tweet below:

Maema is a fan favourite at Sundowns

This season, Maema played his part for Sundowns by helping them to the Carling Cup final while he recently played for Bafana in the CHAN qualifier against Egypt.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is looking to trim his squad ahead of next season, with Reyaad Pieterse and Keabetswe Ramotsei already having been given their marching orders.

Chiefs are looking to add more attacking options to their squad next season after their scrappy 1-0 victory over Magesi FC on Tuesday, 4 March 2025.

Fans back Chiefs’ interest in Maema

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Maema would be a great purchase for Chiefs as they believe he is too good for the Sundowns bench.

Ishi Mothokwa says Chiefs face a fight:

“I guess the target won't come cheap, and it's gonna be tough for Chiefs to get their target.”

Paul Modise Pholoholo backs the move:

“Neo Maema is pure talent and Mkhulise is a national asset. If Chiefs could sign one of them, then we will be in a position to compete.”

Nhlamulo Mpanza wants Maema to leave:

“I just wish they sell to them because we no longer need him. It will be inhuman for Sundowns to hold on to him because he is warming the stands.”

Mahlatse Ace Morupane threw a curveball:

“I wonder who is 35 years old and due to be released by Sundowns.”

Nyana Qengeba said Chiefs might struggle to sign Maema:

“He is not a free agent. He still has a contract with the mighty DOWNS.”

