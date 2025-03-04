Striker Ashley du Preez came off the bench to score the only goal for Kaizer Chiefs during their 1-0 victory over Magesi FC

Chiefs failed to impress as they walked away from the FNB Stadium with three points while Congolese winger Glody Lilepo continued to shine after his January arrival

Amakhosi fans reacted with frustration on social media, criticising their side for struggling to beat relegation-threatened Magesi

Kaizer Chiefs bounced back from their defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns by beating 15th-placed Magesi 1-0 on Tuesday, 4 March 2025

The Soweto giants were unimpressive in their victory but still walked away from the FNB Stadium with three points.

Striker Ashley du Preez came off the bench to earn Nasreddine Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs a victory over Magesi FC.

Source: Twitter

Substitute Ashely du Preez scored with his first touch of the ball in the 69th minute after good work from Glody Lilepo on the wing.

Kaizer Chiefs scrape past Magesi FC



The Congolese star, who impressed fans with his family pics before the match, put in a teasing cross which Du Preez pounced on to earn the three points.

Throughout the match, Chiefs failed to impress with their attacking display while Magesi nearly caught them on the counter attack several times.

Following the defeat to Sundowns on Saturday, 1 March, coach Nasreddine Nabi was looking for a strong showing but was left scratching his head.

The Tunisian coach's selection was affected by the injury to striker Tashreeq Morris and used winger Ranga Chivariro as the centre forward but too little effect.



Lilepo stood out for Chiefs

While Chiefs failed to impress on the field, Lilepo showed his class by constantly providing a threat on the wing.

Coach Nabi made several changes to his starting eleven, which suggested the demanding tactician was not impressed by their first half display which only brought two shots on target.

Magesi on the other hand failed to register a shot on target in the first half and rarely threatened the Chiefs defence despite multiple counter attack chances.

Winger Pule Mmondi nearly scored a late second but he saw his shot cannon off the inside of the post to safety.

Kaizer Chiefs and Magesi FC faced off at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday, 4 March 2025.

Source: Twitter

Fans were not impressed with Chiefs' performance

Despite winning the match, Chiefs fans reacted angrily on social media, choosing to criticise the players and coach Nabi for the lacklustre performance.

Jongile64557371 is disappointed:

"Our team is really disappointing. What happened to the team that played Sundowns? They can't pass the ball with more than five touches."

Badfella305 is upset:

"I'm not surprised we are where we are on the log."

dladlascelo criticised one area:

"The midfield is dead, too many back passes. Nobody collects the ball from the back line."

NEESOH0 is not a fan of Nabi:

"We don't have a coach."

trevkek questioned Nabi's abilities:

"It seems like Nabi regrets his starting 11 after five minutes in every game."

