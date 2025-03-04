New Kaizer Chiefs signing Glody Lilepo shared a heartwarming moment with his family on social media, much to the delight of local fans

Lilepo joined Chiefs in the January transfer window after leaving French club Valenciennes and has quickly established himself as a fan favourite

Local football fans reacted on social media to show admiration for the striker’s young daughter and backed him for success at Amakhosi

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Kaizer Chiefs striker Glody Lilepo earned admiration from local fans after sharing heartwarming images of his young daughter and wife on social media.

Lilepo joined Chiefs from French side Valenciennes in the January transfer window and has already established himself as a fan favourite at the Soweto giants.

New Kaizer Chiefs star Glody Lilepo shared pictures of his family on social media. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Since joinin Amakhosi , Lilepo has scored two goals in five PSL matches while the Congolese attacker has one goal for 11 appearances for his national side.

Glody Lilepo earns praise on and off the field at Kaizer Chiefs

Lilepo showed off pictures of his family on Instagram:

The 27-year-old shared the picture on his Instagram account with a simple and heartwarming caption that said: ‘I love my family.’

Lilepo has featured in every match for Chiefs since joining the club, including their 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 1 March 2025.

While Lilepo continues his progress at Chiefs, coach Nasreddine Nabi hopes the player can help the side better their results this season as they currently hold eighth place on the PSL log.

Watch Lilepo show off his skills in the video below:

Chiefs aim for better results

Despite his positive impact at the club, Chiefs have endured an indifferent season after losing eight matches in the league.

Along with Lilepo, Chiefs also signed former SuperSport United striker Tashreeq Morris and midfielder Thabo Cele, all of whom have used regularly since their arrival.

Chiefs will look to recover from their defeat to Sundowns on Tuesday, 4 March, when they face the PSL’s second-last side, Magesi FC, at the FNB Stadium.

New Kaizer Chiefs star Glody Lilepo has featured regularly for the club since joining in January 2025. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Fans back Lilepo

Local football fans reacted on social media to say they are fans of Lilepo and also showed admiration for his heartwarming post about his family.

U_ma_ah is a fan:

“Starboy!!!”

Phele_mkhize3 is proud:

“One of our own. Mr Lollipop.”

Skhalosecay admires the player:

“Lollipop fam.”

Ginaro_worldwide wished Lilepo well:

“Our king, all the best.”

Sosman_sa loves seeing Lilepo’s child:

“Beautiful princess.”

Nthabymonageng respects Lilepo:

“A man must love his family.”

Barcos Disaka Mc made a suggestion to Nabi:

“Plz play him as a CF.”

MP Thubakgale said Lilepo can do more for Chiefs:

“This one is a good player, I saw him dropping a bit in the central mid just to search for a ball. He realised quickly that we were being outplayed from the mid.”

Chris Kobonga is not a fan:

“Last three games, this guy was looking tired. Mmodi plays better than him.”

Vitamin C Gama rates the player high:

“Best signing so far.”

Kaizer Chiefs sweat on the injury update of a new signing

As reported by Briefly News, new Kaizer Chiefs signing Tashreeq Morris faces a race against time to be fit for Amakhosi’s match against Magesi FC on Tuesday, 4 March 2025.

The former SuperSport United striker picked up an injury during the 1-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 1 March, and could miss the match against Magesi.

Source: Briefly News