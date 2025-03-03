Orlando Pirates legend Happy Jele has backed young defender Thabiso Sesane to recover from injury and continue his progress at the Soweto giants

Happy Jele, an Orlando Pirates legend, has supported injured star Thabiso Sesane, saying the player will continue his progress at the Soweto giants.

The club’s record appearance maker said the 24-year-old Sesane could follow in his footsteps and become a Pirates legend in the future.

Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Sesane has been backed by club legend Happy Jele. Image: Sesane04/Instagram and Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Since making his breakthrough at Pirates, Sesane became a regular at the club and has attracted interest from Europe after impressive displays in Mzansi.

Happy Jele says Thabiso Sesane is on the right track

Jele speaks about Sesane in the tweet below:

According to iDiskiTimes, Jele, who was linked with a coaching role at Pirates, said Sesane had to bide his time to be a star at the club and is following in his footsteps.

Jele said:

“Sesane has developed so much, I've known him since he was promoted to the first team, he’s been there for a long time and the team knew he was a great player. I was once in his shoes, I didn’t play for two or three seasons, learning, when I got an opportunity, Seema left, Tonic left, it’s when I raised my hand and started to play.”

Pirates confirmed their loss to Gallants on Twitter (X):

Pirates fall 18 points behind in PSL title race

While Sesane continues to build his career at the Soweto giants, Pirates fell 18 points behind PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the race for the league title.

Pirates lost 2-0 to Marumo Gallants on Saturday, 1 March 2025, while Sundowns celebrated a 1-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs on the same day.

Coach Jose Riveiro though will not be throwing in the towel yet as Pirates still have four games in hand with 14 matches left to play.

Thabiso Sesane has been tipped as a future captain for Orlando Pirates. Image: sesane04.

Fans back Sesane

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise Sesane, while some were happy to see Jele show an interest in the 24-year-old, who dreams of being a regular Bafana Bafana star.

Nkwali Cijimpi said Jele is disappointed:

“Jele said Pirates will win the league.”

Amaal Terra Mkalipi made a suggestion:

“Xoki and Sibsi, PIRATES don't need them.”

Terrence Hlulani is happy to hear Jele’s words:

“Good news.”

Sbusiso Sbusiso is a Pirates fan:

“Once and always.”

Thato BlackStallion Kidd admires Sesane:

“Our future captain.”

Thabiso Sesane impresses local football fans

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Sesane impressed local fans with his silky skills on the ball.

Sesame pulled off a silky move to evade Cape Town City star Prins Tijueza during an MTN8 semi-final in August 2024.

