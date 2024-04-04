Former Orlando Pirates skipper Happy Jele says he has an offer to return to the Bucs after leaving them two years ago

The 37-year-old has been without a club since leaving Royal AM last year and is always welcomed at José Riveiro's side

Bucs fans are keen to welcome the legend back to the club where he spent 16 years as a midfield star

Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro could welcome Happy Jele to his coaching staff. Image: Orlando Pirates Football Club @ Facebook

Orlando Pirates legend Happy Jele, who has over 400 appearances for the club, is considering returning to the club in a mentorship role.

Jele has been without a club since his short stint at Royal AM, and the Bucs are keen to welcome him back to the club where he played for 16 years.

The door is always open for Happy Jele

Jele is thinking about returning to Orlando Pirates, as confirmed in the tweet below:

In 2023, when he left Pirates, Jele told YouTube channel PrimeSportsWithMahlatse that the club offered him a non-playing role, but he was not ready to retire.

A Soccer Laduma source confirmed there is interest from Pirates for Jele, but they did not state the exact role the former skipper has been offered.

The source said:

“Happy is a Pirates legend and he made so much history with the club. Pirates is like a home to him and the door will always be open."

If Jele accepts a non-playing role, he will most likely join José Riveiro's coaching staff while the coach has called for more resolve from his players.

Riveiro has been backed by former Pirates midfielder Teko Modise, and having a legend such as Jele on his squad could help him motivate the squad.

Fans want Jele back at the club

Bucs fans still have fond memories of Jele during his playing career, and their mouths are watering at the prospect of him making a return.

Bongani Mgubela said Jele should never have left:

"He should've taken that option immediately because it was already clear he was past his sell-by date. But he became stubborn and insisted that he still wanted to play as if he wanted to prove a point. However, he's still welcome because Pirates is home."

Anele Ntlanga Hliso loves Jele:

"We love him and hope our chairman will welcome him back."

Thamsanqa Bashise wants Jele to come back:

"Come back, my captain, to lead our players off the field and teach them how you managed to break into the starting 11."

MC Dlamini looks forward to the homecoming:

"He belongs to Pirates."

Andile Matlaba Qoza says Jele is part of the club's DNA:

"Once a Pirate, always a Pirate."

