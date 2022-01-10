NSFAS application 2024/2025: Deadline, requirements, qualifications

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme has helped students with limited financial access to realize their dream. To ensure more students get funding for their education, the financier has extended the deadline for the 2024/2025 academic year. You now have less than two weeks to apply. Herein is everything you need to know regarding the NSFAS application.

NSFAS application deadline is set for January 31st, 2024.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme offers subsidized financial aid to students from poor and working-class backgrounds in public institutions of higher learning. At the moment, there are 50 TVET colleges and 26 public universities considered. The funding takes care of the student’s tuition, registration, learning items, accommodation, meals, and cash for personal use while on campus.

Is the NSFAS application extended?

The NSFAS application 2024 opening date was November 21, 2023, and students were given two months to submit applications. The previous NSFAS funding application deadline had been set for January 31st, 2024.

Who qualifies for the NASFAS grant?

Every applicant must meet certain requirements failure to which they will not be considered for financial aid. They include;

A citizen of South Africa

A permanent resident in possession of a valid Permanent Residency Permit from the Department of Home Affairs

First time and returning students at a public university or TVET college

Recipients of the SASSA grant, but the Covid-19 SASSA grant is not considered

Students from families whose combined income is not more than R600,000 per year

People living with disabilities whose combined household income is not more than R600,000 per year

Requirements for NSFAS 2024 application

Students must attach supporting documents that prove their eligibility for the NSFAS applications. The documents help the National Student Financial Aid Scheme determine who qualifies for the grant. These include;

A copy of your identification card; For the Smart ID cards, the student should attach a copy of both sides.

A temporary ID from the Department of Home Affairs

Non-SASSA applicants must provide ID copies of parent/s, legal guardian/s, or spouse

Students must attach proof of income; attach the most recent payslip which should not be older than 3 months, UIF letter, appointment letter, retrenchment letter (for the applicant and/or parent(s), legal guardian/spouse).

How do I apply for NSFAS 2024 online?

The process can be done at the comfort of your home or office using a smartphone, tablet or computer. The NSFAS online applications are made through the myNSFAS.org.za online application portal. Here are the simple steps on how to apply for NSFAS.

Go to www.nsfas.org.za on your computer or phone browser the select myNSFAS

Create a myNSFAS account

Go to the application tab, then enter the required details

Upload the necessary documents

Select the submit button

After making your submission, you will receive a reference number as proof that the application has been submitted successfully.

Note: For students without internet or the necessary gadgets, you can go to the nearest National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) or Thusong Centre and follow the above steps.

As a student in South Africa, you have many opportunities to pursue post-secondary education regardless of your financial background. The National Student Financial Aid Scheme has assisted many students and will continue to do so in the coming years. Seize the extension chance and make your NSFAS application before the second deadline.

