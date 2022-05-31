University application dates for 2025 academic year: Get the full list

If you have just finished secondary school and are considering pursuing higher education, you need an update on the application dates of the institution you are interested in. This will help you plan and decide before you end up missing the date of your chosen institution. To help you out, here are all the important university application dates for 2025.

Most university are currently taking applications for the 2025 academic year. Photo: pexels.com, @Yan Krukau (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are looking forward to enrolling in an institution of higher education, you must be aware of the application dates for the 2025 academic year. This is why you need to check out these university application dates for 2025 to find out whether there are institutions that can offer you a chance.

The list will provide insights into the university applications, including 2025 application dates. That way, you will be updated on when to apply for the 2025 academic year. It will also help you evaluate whether institutions accept late applications for 2024. Here are a few of the universities open for applications.

1. Nelson Mandela University (NMU)

Did you know that Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has opened the university 2025 application dates? The institution is one of the highly sought-after education facilities in South Africa.

The Nelson Mandela University application process for the 2025 intake for undergraduate and postgraduate courses opened in April 2024. Students are advised to apply online and ensure that they submit all their supporting documents online before the deadlines:

Dates Category 30 June 2024 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) applications 30 June 2024 Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) & Bachelor of Radiography (BRad) applications 02 August 2024 Early applications (excluding MBChB, BPharm & BRad) 30 September 2024 Late applications (excluding MBChB, BPharm & BRad) 30 September 2024 International student applications 30 September 2024 All student housing applications

2. University of Fort Hare (UFH)

UFH online application for the 2025 Masters in Psychology program is now open. The application open date is on 26 July 2024. The online application fee is R120.

3. North-West University (NWU)

The North-West University application process was open from 2 April 2024, for study admission into the institution. The closing dates for submission of applications for the next academic year are not yet released.

Applicants seeking admission at NWU can begin to process their applications for enrollment in various field of study such as Economic and Management Sciences, Education, Engineering, Health Sciences, Humanities, Law, Natural and Agricultural Sciences and Theology.

4. University of the Free State (UFS)

The UFS application process is now open. Each student must complete the online application. Once your online application has been submitted and processed, you will receive a student number (Reference number). Free State University application dates are as follows:

Dates Category 1 July 2024 Open application for all students 1 April 2024 Applications for programme offered on the Bloemfontein and Qwaqwa campuses 31 August 2024 Application closes for international students 31 August 2024 Application closes for SA students 30 September 2024 Applications for all other non-selection programmes close

5. University of Johannesburg (UJ)

University of Johannesburg online applications for the 2025 academic year opened on 1 April and close on 31 October 2024. All applicants are urged not to send cash via mail or entrust documents and cash to unauthorized individuals. All applications will close on 31 October 2024 except for the following programmes:

Closing dates Programme ​30 September 2024 MEng/Mphil in Engineering Management (Coursework) 24 June 2024 MEd Educational Psychology ​8 July 2024 ​MA Clinical Psychology and MA Counselling Psychology 30 September 2024 BA Hons in Industrial Psychology ​30 September 2024 BCom Hons in Financial Planning 30 September 2024 ​BCom Hons in Human Resource Management 30 September 2024 BCom Hons in Industrial Psychology 30 September 2024 BCom Hons in Investment Management 30 September 2024 ​BCom Hons in Marketing Management 30 September 2024 ​BCom Hons Strategic Management 30 September 2024 BCom Hons in Property Valuation and Mngt. 30 September 2024 BCom Hons in Quantitative Finance 30 September 2024 MCom/Mphil Industrial Psychology 30 September 2024 PhD in Industrial Psychology

6. University of the Western Cape (UWC)

The 2025 application period began on 2 April 2024, and ends on 30 September 2024. However, for the Bachelor of Dentistry and Oral Health programs, as well as School of Government postgraduate degrees, applications close on August 31, 2024.

To apply online, applicants must possess a valid email address, as all correspondence regarding their application status will be conducted via email. Additionally, there is no application fee required for applicants.

7. University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)

Those who wish to enroll in UKZN's undergraduate courses should take note of the following dates. Application for the 2025 academic session are open and will close on 30 September for all programmes except medicine programme which will closing on 30 June.

8. University of Cape Town (UCT)

University of Cape Town application opening dates and closing dates for various programmes are as follows:

Dates Category 2 April 2024 Applications for admission to all programmes Registration for the National Benchmark Tests (NBTs) 4 May 2024 UCT Open Day 31 July 2024 All undergraduate applications close Applications for student housing close. Final date to submit the Bachelor of Architectural Studies (BAS) portfolio Last date to write the NBTs 31 August 2024 Closing date for undergraduate programme changes 11 October 2024 Last date to write the NBTs for admission to UCT 31 October 2024 Interim and past transcripts for transferring applicants Proof of English language proficiency For applicants finishing secondary school in 2024 15 November 2024 Deadline for international applicants 31 December 2024 All final transcripts and non-NSC school-leaving results 15 January 2025 Final CAIE, IB, NSSC and ZIMSEC results

Students are advised to take advantage of this period to apply online to increase their chances of securing a chance in the institution.

9. University of Pretoria

The University of Pretoria has shifted to a completely online application system. For the 2025 academic year, all applications to study at the university will be conducted online and commenced on April 2, 2024.

The Faculty of Veterinary Science will conclude its application process on May 31, 2024, while applications for all other faculties will close on June 30, 2024.

10. University of Witwatersrand (Wits)

Wits application dates for 2025 for undergraduate programmes are open. The closing dates will be as follows:

Date Category 30 June 2024 Faculty of Health Sciences (all programmes); Bachelor of Architectural Studies; Bachelor of Audiology, Bachelor of Speech-Language Pathology; BA Film and TV 30 September 2024 All other University programmes 30 September 2024 Residence applications

11. Stellenbosch University

Here are the opening dates of 2025:

Dates Category 1 April 2024 Applications open for undergraduate programmes 1 July 2024 Applications open for financial assistance at Stellenbosch University

Applications to close on the following dates:

Dates Category 31 July 2024 Closing date for undergraduate programmes and residence applications 30 September 2024 Applications close for Stellenbosch University financial assistance 26 January 2025 Applications close for Diplomas in Public Accountability (School of Public Leadership)

12. Sefako Makgatho University

The SMU application process for 2025 officially opened on 2 April 2024 and the closing dates are as follows:

Dates Category 31 July 2024 Undergraduate programmes 30 August 2024 Postgraduate programmes

13. Rhodes University

Rhodes University is one of the best public research university situated in Grahamstown, Eastern Cape Province, established in 1904. Applications for the 2024/2025 academic year at Rhodes University were open from March 1, 2024 and currently ongoing.

To apply online, visit the official Rhodes Admissions Gateway website and select "Admission to Rhodes University". Follow the on screen instructions to make you application.

When can you apply for UCT 2025?

Applications opened on 2 April 2024. The closing date for applications for undergraduate study at UCT in 2025 is 31 July 2024.

When can you start applying for university in 2025?

You can start applying for university in 2025 as most universities have opened their application portal. Some universities may allow applications as early as April 2024 and closing dates can vary.

What time do university applications close?

The application deadline for many universities will be in late 2024 or early 2025. It's always a good idea to check application deadlines well in advance and plan accordingly.

By now, you must have seen the pattern in the important dates for most of the institutions in South Africa. The above-detailed list of University application dates for 2025 will help you make your application on time. If you are persistent in pursuing your studies in 2025, you should consider the institutions whose deadline is not due. It is important to note that the university application dates are keenly followed and that most institutions do not accept late entries.

Briefly.co.za highlighted a list of the nursing colleges in Pretoria and their fees. With the need for more hospitals rising, so is the demand for more nurses.

Becoming a qualified or certified health worker means undergoing thorough training. The training covers theoretical and practical sessions to ensure that patients get the best. Here is a list of nursing colleges in Pretoria where you can apply.

Source: Briefly News