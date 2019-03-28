Fort Hare online application for 2023: a step-by-step guide

The University of Fort Hare, popularly known as Fort Hare, is a South African public university located in Alice, Eastern Cape. The institution is renowned for its hugely famous alumni, including Oliver Tambo, Robert Sobukwe, Desmond Tutu, and Nelson Mandela. Prospective students looking to join the institution should familiarize themselves with the Fort Hare online application process.

Like numerous other higher education institutions, Fort Hare has a well-laid-out application process that includes both online and manual options. These make it easy for every prospective student to fill out and forward their form for review.

The University of Fort Hare online application in 2022

Here is a quick look at everything you need to know about the Fort Hare University online application.

Is Fort Hare open for 2023 applications?

Is the Fort Hare online application open? Yes, the university's 2023 application cycle is now open for both online and manual applications. Keep in mind that while the online option is free, the manual option attracts an R120 fee. International students are required to pay R500 for the manual option.

Potential students are required to fill out and submit their application forms by 31 October 2022.

Is Fort Hare open for late applications in 2022?

Is Fort Hare open for 2022 applications? No, the institution is no longer processing applications for the 2021/2022 academic year. The active cycle is that of the 2022/2023 academic year.

What is the application process?

Here is a look at Fort Hare's application process for both local and international students.

Visit the online application portal and download the form related to your level of study. The page has undergraduate and postgraduate forms for South African, international, and returning students. Ensure you meet all the entry requirements and then fill out form. Ensure to attach all the relevant documents. You will receive a text message informing you that your form has been received. After a while, you will receive an SMS confirming your acceptance into the institution. Students who qualify based on their grade 12 midterm exams are admitted provisionally pending the submission of their results. All successful applicants will receive two documents: an admission letter and a university registration guide. The latter will have important information regarding the orientation program and the registration dates.

Additional information for international students

All potential students with foreign leaving certificates must acquire a matriculation exemption certificate to qualify for admission into Fort Hare. Additional information about the certificate can be obtained at the Matriculation Board's website.

Additionally, all applicants aged under 18 must submit a declaration by their parent or guardian.

What are the various faculties at Fort Hare?

Here are the six faculties at the institution.

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Health Sciences

Faculty of Management and Commerce

Faculty of Science and Agriculture

Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities

The Nelson R. Mandela School of Law

Students can choose to study at one of the university's three campuses in Alice, Bhisho, or East London.

What are the application requirements?

Here are the general minimum requirements for potential undergraduate students.

All potential students with South African National Senior Certificates must pass at least four subjects with a rating of 4.

Students with non South African Senior Certificates must obtain matriculation endorsements.

All students aged below 18 must attach a declaration by their parents or guardians with their filled out forms.

When can I apply to join Fort Hare?

The 2023 application cycle opened on 1 June 2022 and will close on 31 October 2022. This gives potential students five months to fill out their forms and submit them for review.

How can I apply?

You can apply online for free or pick up a form from one of the university's campuses. The charges for this option will be R120 for South Africans and R500 for international applicants.

How can I check my application status?

During the online process, you will be guided on how to create a PIN and password. You will then use these credentials to check your application status.

Will I get financial assistance?

Yes, the University of Fort Hare has bursaries, Eduloan, and NSFAS financial assistance options. One can contact their campus's finance department for additional information.

How do I contact the university?

Here is a look at the contact information for the institution's three campuses.

Alice Campus

Location: 1 King Williamstown Rd, Alice, 5700

1 King Williamstown Rd, Alice, 5700 Telephone: 040 602 2011

East London Campus

Location: 50 Church Street, East London,5201

50 Church Street, East London,5201 Telephone: 043 704 7000

Bhisho Campus

Location: 50 Independence Avenue, Bhisho,5605

50 Independence Avenue, Bhisho,5605 Telephone: 040 608 3403

The Fort Hare online application process is super simple and straightforward. It is also free, unlike the conventional manual application process. The institution has made things even easier by making all the required resources easily accessible to potential applicants.

