Choosing the right institution of higher education paves the way for a brighter future. But then, the primary focus should be on the courses and quality of education offered by the institution you select. The good news is that with the Makwarela TVET college online application process, interested students can efficiently process their admission and learn on one of the best Vhembe's TVET college campuses.

Makwarela TVET College is one of Vhembe's TVET College campuses. It is a government institution located in Thohoyandou, South Africa. The institution remains a top-rated institution with a long list of courses and programs for students. Find out everything there is to know about the institution.

Makwarela TVET College courses

Because it was one of the colleges in Venda, the institution was named Vocational College of Venda, Finyazwanda, and Technical College of Venda at some point. Nevertheless, Makwarela TVET College is reputed as one of the vocational institutions with vast programs and courses ranging from business to engineering.

Interestingly, the institution provides National Certificate Vocational (NCV) programs (36 months), NATED programmes (24 months), and NATED programmes (18 months). Various Vhembe TVET college courses are explained below based on their categories:

NCV programmes- L2 to L4 (Business and Engineering Studies)

The NCV programmes aim at developing students in unique specialisation based on their aspirations with practical skills and knowledge that lead to a vital career pathway. The following are some courses that you can apply for at the institution:

Civil Engineering

Electrical Infrastructure Construction

Engineering and Related Design

Finance, Economics and Accounting

Hospitality Management

Information Technology and Computer Science

Management

Marketing

Office Administration

Process Plant Operations

Tourism

NATED programmes - N1 to N6 (Engineering Studies)

As stipulated under the Department of Higher Education and Training, the following National Accredited Technical Education Diploma (NATED) programmes are available:

Chemical Management

Civil Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

NATED programmes- N4 to N6 (Business Studies)

Business Management

Clothing Production

Financial Management

Hospitality Management

Human Resource

Marketing Management

Management Assistance

Public Management

How do I apply to Makwarela TVET college?

One of the easiest ways to start your application is by doing it online. Although you should not forget that your application process must be carried out while the institute still accepts prospective students. Therefore, to begin the process, here are steps to follow:

Visit the Vhembe TVET College official website and download the application forms. To access the forms, you need Makwarela login details, such as your student/ID/passport number. Input the correct information in the required fields and attach the relevant documents as indicated in the application form. The documents you are expected to have ready before you proceed include the following:

2 copies of the student ID

2 copies of your parents' or legal guardian’s

Your most recent academic achievements

Proofs of residency

Once the documents have been attached, provide a functional email address and a valid phone number that the college can use to contact you in case you are considered for admission. Additionally, after you finish everything, check through again to ensure that the information provided is correct before submitting your application.

Is Makwarela TVET college open for 2022?

Makwarela Tvet college's online application for 2022 was held between 1st October 2021 and 30th November 2021. So, currently, the application is not open.

How do I check my Makwarela TVET college status?

As an eager applicant, you will get curious about how far your application has gone. Makwarela TVET College application status involves checking if your application for admission at the institution has been accepted. Makwarela TVET College provides an application status portal to enable applicants to track and assess their admission status.

To check your admission status at Makwarela university, visit the admission status website. Fill in your login details, and you should see your name in the admission list if you have been admitted to the institution.

The student portal

Makwarela TVET College has a student portal for its students to perform specific tasks and actions in the comfort of their homes. Services that can be accessed via the portal include registration of courses, fee payment, pre-registration, and admission.

For a successful student portal login, you need a valid Vhembe TVET college student login ID and password. Next, browse the institute's login page, fill in the required fields, and hit the submit button. You will then be redirected to your official portal, where you can access the required information or perform other actions you may be interested in.

Makwarela TVET College prospectus

For more information about the institution, download the Makwarela TVET College prospectus soft copy.

Makwarela TVET College contact details

Should you want to get in touch with the Makwarela TVET College administration office, below are their details:

Coordinates: -22.942689° 30.482583°

Telephone + +27 (0) 15 963 3490 / 1 or +27 (0) 15 963 7100

Fax 086 546 3217

Address: Private Bag X2201, Sibasa 0970 or Portion 15 OF 278 Mphaphuli, Sibasa 0970 Thulamela Municipality

Email: makwarela@vhembecollege.edu.za

Getting into your dream institution is a big step towards your life goals, a decision that should be given all the attention it deserves. If you are looking forward to learning in one of the country's best environments, Makwarela TVET College is the right place to be.

