JumpStart application: How to apply for a job in South Africa (2023)

JumpStart is a fast-growing South African organisation that provides mentorship, training and funding opportunities to small businesses and enterprises. In addition, the employment programme seeks to recruit unemployed youth and enable them to transition into meaningful careers. This article highlights steps to follow during your JumpStart application process.

Applying for a job at JumpStart in South Africa can be competitive. It is, therefore, essential to customise your application to the specific job you are applying for and highlight your achievements and qualifications.

What is JumpStart application?

Although the JumpStart programme offers mentorship and training, it has partnered with a few retail companies to launch the JumpStart Retail Frontline Programme (RFP).

RFP is designed to create opportunities for young individuals who have completed their matriculation to secure entry-level positions in the retail industry.

Requirements for the JumpStart Retail Frontline Programme

If you wish to go ahead with your JumpStart application process, there are specific criteria you need to meet. The standard requirements for this programme include:

Must be between 18-33 years old Unemployed South African citizen Matric certificate No criminal record

How to complete the JumpStart online application process?

The JumpStart application process is relatively simple and free. Follow the steps below for a seamless process:

Go to www.rbs learning.co.za

Click ‘’Register’’

Select Professional Retail Programme

Complete your online registration

Wait for an SMS telling you if your application has been approved or declined

If accepted:

Login to the website and complete the online pre-assessments

How to upload my documents on JumpStart

To upload documents on JumpStart via phone, take photos of them. Next, tap on the little cloud icon for either diploma or ID (your phone will open another screen where you can search and attach them).

A text will be sent to you if the documents need clarification and require resubmission.

Tips for making your application stand out

To increase your chances of getting hired at Jumpstart, there are several things you can do to make your application stand out. Here are some tips:

Use a professional format when writing your resume and cover letter Tailor your resume and cover letter to the specific job you are applying for Highlight your achievements in each job Include a personal statement at the beginning of your resume to help showcase your personality Follow up with the company after submitting your application to help show your interest in the job

What does JumpStart do for the community?

Since 2008, the JumpStart recruitment programme has been bridging the gap between employers and unemployed South African youths. It also performs the following functions:

Connecting entrepreneurs with experienced mentors who can provide guidance and support to help them grow their business

Providing access to funding opportunities such as grants and loans to help small businesses and entrepreneurs finance their growth

Offering support services such as networking opportunities, office space and access to funding to early-stage businesses

Providing training on topics such as financial management, business planning, marketing and legal compliance to help entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses

Offering coding and robotics programmes

Setting up software labs to address the gap between the computational logic of school leavers and competencies required by the industry

Providing data and data assessment technologies to monitor learners’ progress and improve programme performance

Now that you know the JumpStart application process, you can apply for that position you have been eyeing. The process is tailored so all applicants get the most out of their applications.

