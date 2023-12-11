Capfin is a multi-award-winning credit provider in South Africa. Founded in 2010, the company consistently exceeds its customers' expectations with friendly service and responsible lending. This financial institution makes applying for a quick loan easy by making their loan products affordable and easy to access. This article explores how to check your Capfin loan statement.

Below are the criteria to meet to enjoy the loan.

This company provides affordable loans of up to R50,000 with flexible repayment terms. In addition, Capfin gives you unlimited access to your credit account. This ensures you get value for your money.

What are the Capfin loan requirements?

To qualify for a Capfin loan, individuals must meet several requirements. Below are the criteria to meet to enjoy this service:

One must possess a valid South African ID

Have a valid cell phone number

Be 18 years old and above

Have three latest bank statements or salary slips as proof of income

Be permanently employed with a monthly salary

Possess a valid South African bank account

Capfin online loan application

Capfin provides affordable loans of up to R50,000 with flexible repayment terms. Photo: 10'000 Hours

With access to the internet, this application process can be done in the comfort of your home. Follow the step-by-step guide for a seamless process:

Visit the Capfin website. Next, fill in your personal details in the respective slots. Agree to the terms and conditions box and click ‘’Continue’’ to create your online profile. Login to your profile using your ID number, and an OTP will be sent to your registered number. Lastly, follow the instructions to complete your application.

How long does Capfin take to approve a loan?

Once the credit is approved, you will receive the funds in your bank account within two business days (48 hours). However, you can call the Capfin helpline to track the loan's approval status.

How to know if my Capfin loan is approved?

If your loan is approved, the institution will contact you. This typically occurs within 24 hours after they have submitted all the requirements with a credit offer.

With access to the internet, the loan application process can be performed form the comfort of your home. Photo: Peter Dazeley

How to know if my Capfin loan is declined?

If your loan application is rejected, you will receive a call-back or email from Capfin explaining why this happened. Fortunately, you can reapply for this credit after 30 calendar days.

How to check your Capfin loan statement?

Knowing your credit balance empowers you to manage your finances efficiently. To do this, you need to:

Visit the Capfin portal and log in to your account.

Enter your ID number.

You will receive an OTP code on your phone to verify your identity.

After verification, you can view your current and past Capfin loan statements.

Capfin contact details

Applicants can communicate with the company's customer service via their contact centre. Here are other ways you can get in touch with the financial institution.

To qualify for a Capfin credit application, individuals must meet several requirements. Photo: Olga Peshkova

Telephone: 087 354 0000

SMS: Send the word ‘’Help’’ to 43679 (standard charges apply)

USSD: *120*5566#

Email: info@capfin.co.za

FAX: 086 688 0000

Now that you know how to check your Capfin loan statement, you can easily plan your monthly budget. This will also help you repay your loan on time.

