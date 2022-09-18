How to do SIM swap on Cell C in 2023: everything you ought to know

It is not uncommon for people to lose their SIM cards. Sometimes, they get lost through theft, other times through misplacement or physical damage. One of the biggest worries associated with losing a SIM card is having to change your number. The good news is you can learn how to do a SIM swap on Cell C to maintain your old number in case you lose or misplace your card.

Cell C is among the fastest-growing mobile networks in South Africa. The company does its best to keep up with the latest technologies and innovations in the market, including SIM swap services. Learn how to do a SIM swap on Cell C today.

How to do a SIM swap on Cell C

Changing a mobile phone number sets you back because your contacts can no longer communicate with you unless you alert them of the change you made.

If you lost or misplaced your Cell C SIM card, you can do a swap to maintain your old number. Through the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) technology, people who wish to retain their current mobile numbers while migrating to Cell C can do so.

This article details how to do a SIM swap on Cell C without strain. Various options are explored.

Self-Service SIM swap

You need to have an active Self-Service PIN to complete this process. Follow the steps below.

Dial 084135 from a landline or any other cell phone.

Choose option 1 for Manage .

. Next, choose SIM Swop .

. Follow the prompts to complete the process.

Calling an agent for a swap

To complete the process through a phone call, dial 084135 or 135. Choose option 9 to speak to an agent. Request for a SIM swap.

How to do a SIM swap on Cell C without calling (in-person visit)

If you wish not to make a call, you can visit the nearest Cell C store. Request for a SIM swop, and the agent will attend to you.

NB: Note that Cell C has yet to make it possible to do a SIM swap online. You have to use one of the three options explored above. Also, note that there are Cell C SIM swap security questions you should answer for the company to ascertain you are the owner of the mobile number.

Mobile number porting for prepaid customers

Mobile number porting offers customers the opportunity to keep their old numbers when they migrate to Cell C from other networks. If this is the option you are interested in, follow the steps below.

Buy a Cell C Starter Pack.

RICA your SIM.

SMS your new SIM serial number to 084 767 8287.

Wait for two confirmation SMS on your old SIM.

Wait for your old SIM to lose network service.

Insert your new Cell C SIM and connect.

How long does it take for a SIM swap to activate?

It takes less than 24 hours for a SIM swap to activate. The process can take anywhere from a couple of minutes or hours to 24 hours, depending on how busy the period is. In rare cases, it could take longer than 24 hours.

How much is a SIM swap at Cell C?

As with all other networks, the process is free of charge. You will be expected to pay R1 for the SIM card.

How can you recover your lost SIM card?

You can recover your lost SIM card by doing a Cell C SIM swap. Use one of the three methods explored above.

How do you SIM swap via SMS?

You cannot do a SIM swap via SMS. Instead, visit a store in person for the service or dial 084135 or 135 from a landline or any other cell phone.

What do you do if your Cell C SIM card is not working after a swap?

If you have completed the swap process and your SIM card is still not working after 24 hours, contact the Cell C customer care service desk. The relevant officials will guide you on the steps to take to activate it.

Knowing how to do a SIM swap on Cell C is encouraged for all Cell C customers in case they lose or damage their SIM cards. The swapping process is fairly easy, and it takes less than 24 hours for your new card to be active.

