How to cancel your Virgin Active membership without hassle

Virgin Active is one of the biggest gym brands in South Africa and globally. Those already members and wish to leave have various ways to cancel, but terms and conditions and fees apply. This article discusses what you need to know regarding how to cancel a Virgin active membership and other frequently asked questions.

You can cancel a gym membership online of through your local gym’s consultants. Photo: Catherine Delahaye and Virgin Active SA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Virgin Active was established in South Africa in 2001 after Virgin Group co-founder Richard Branson took over the liquidated Health and Racquet Club. The gym brand quickly became one of the country's most popular, with 136 health clubs across South Africa today.

Despite the gym's success, members will ultimately wish to cancel their contract. If you are one of those individuals, we will discuss how to get out of a Virgin Active contract, Virgin Active’s cancellation process in South Africa, and relevant contact details.

Can you cancel a Virgin Active gym membership?

There are certain legal rights regarding cancelling a gym contract in South Africa, ensuring you are not stuck in a contract unethically. Ombud for Consumer Goods and Services, Advocate Neville Melville, told City Press in 2017 that:

'Section 14 permits you to escape a fixed-term contract by giving 20 business days’ written notice, without penalty, but the consumer remains liable to the supplier for any amounts owed to the supplier in terms of that agreement up to the date of cancellation, subject to a cancellation penalty with respect to any goods supplied, services provided, or discounts granted to the consumer in contemplation of the agreement enduring for its intended fixed term, for example, kit bags or trainer discounts.'

Knowing this, what is Virgin's cancellation policy for a gym? Virgin 'Active's cancellation policy mentions that you can end your membership before the commitment period, but you must provide 20 days' written notice of termination. There is also a cancellation fee and any relevant arrears.

How much is Virgin Active’s cancellation fee?

A cancellation fee is probable if a member is within their initial membership period. Virgin Active's cancellation fee is not listed online. However, DebtBusters reported in 2022 that a 30% cancellation fee is applicable when cancelling your contract.

How do you freeze your Virgin Active membership online?

If you do not wish to make use of the Virgin Active cancel membership option, ou can freeze your Virgin membership through the app, online, or in-store. You can log into your Virgin Active app and navigate to 'manage membership'. Select 'freeze membership'.

Virgin Active's terms and conditions for a public contract mention you can freeze your account anywhere from one to six months in a 12-month cycle. However, it must be for medical and travel reasons, and you may not be in arrears.

There is a an associated cancellation fee for those wishing to terminate their contract. Photo: Hinterhaus Productions

Source: Getty Images

How do you cancel your Virgin Active membership online?

Cancelling your Virgin Active membership online is a quick and easy process. Financepedia reports that you navigate the website using your Virgin Active login details. Navigate to the membership management or cancellation section and follow the prompts.

Members can write to the gym company regarding cancelling the membership within five business days of signing up for the first time, excluding the day you signed up. If you cancel within the mentioned time limit, you are refunded all payments made to the company once you return any promotion items provided to the member when first joining.

Virgin Active’s membership fees

Briefly previously reported the following fees for Virgin Active in December 2023:

Club for kids (under 14 years old): R110

Premier for youth (18 to 25 years old): R410 (ages 14 to 17) and R740 (18 to 21)

Collection for adults (above 25 years old): R3,100

The club's cheapest joining fee is R199. The fees depend on the kind of membership you have chosen.

When will my membership start?

Your membership begins the moment you have finalised your application. The start date will remain when payments are deducted to be paid to the gym.

If you are struggling, call their helpline on 0860 200 911. Alternatively, you can contact a consultant through Virgin Active’s email address, webadmin@virginactive.co.za.

Other useful information

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions regarding being a Virgin Active gym member and other essential information about the terms and conditions.

You can either call your local gym, or email them for further assistance. Photo: The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

When does your gym membership start?

Your gym membership begins on the start date mentioned on your membership application form, regardless of when you are given access. The membership starts under the following conditions:

Being a verified member of any Discovery Vitality programme.

Paying the relevant activation or joining fee.

Paying the relevant access device fee(s).

Providing valid bank account details.

Singing the contract without alterations or amendments (except regarding information given in parts A, B, and E of the application form.)

When does Virgin Active terminate a contract?

The gym brand reserves the right to cancel your gym contract at any time in the following instances:

The member breaches the terms and conditions or rule group, or the gym feels that they have conducted themselves in a way that negatively impacts the gym's welfare or character.

The gym discovers that any part of the member's membership fees have not been paid in full when due.

The member provides information that is false and incorrect.

The gym does not feel the member is medically or physically fit to exercise.

If you wish to cancel your Virgin Active membership, the process is quick and straightforward. Membership cancellation is subject to specific cancellation fees, which are dependent on a variety of factors which are best discussed with a gym consultant.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

