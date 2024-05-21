Midfielder Thalente Mbatha is close to turning his loan move from SuperSport United into a permanent switch to Orlando Pirates

A Briefly News source said the 24-year-old is already considered as part of the Pirates team despite his wait for a long-term contract

Bucs supporters took to social media to support the midfielder, who has become a fan favourite since his move to the club

Fan favourite Thalente Mbatha is close to signing a permanent contract with Orlando Pirates after his January 2024 loan move from SuperSport United.

The 24-year-old Pirates star has been in impressive form for the Soweto giants, resulting in fans and former player Bruce Ramokadi calling for a permanent switch.

Thalente Mbatha has fit in well with Orlando Pirates

Mbatha is close to agreeing to a deal with Pirates, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said Mbatha is well-loved at Pirates, chasing a CAF Champions League spot with one match left to play.

The source said:

“The team already considers Mbatha to be part of the squad, so all he must do is sign a piece of paper. The club is working on his deal and it should be done after the Nedbank Cup final. It looks like it will be a three-year deal.”

Fans praise Mbatha

Since his move to the Bucs, supporters have admired Mbatha and they feel the player will be a key player for them next season as they look to end Mamelodi Sundowns’ PSL dominance.

Thalent Thale has his doubts:

“Mr Yellow Cards. This Mbatha boy will cost Pirates bigtime going forward. He is good but lacks discipline on the field.”

Sicelo Simelane backs the move:

“Good player. Give them Lepasa.”

Kabo Kano is a fan:

“I am happy for him. He will help the team 100%.”

Eddy Mbhetse Malungani is happy:

“Good news to Buccaneers family.”

Baphilise Faku is pleased:

“Super good news.”

Orlando Pirates sign SuperSport United star

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates have reportedly agreed to purchase talented SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes.

Reports suggest the deal is all but done for Johannes to switch the SuperSport jersey for the famous black and white of Pirates.

