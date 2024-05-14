Former Orlando Pirates forward Bruce Ramokadi has urged the Bucs to sign midfielder Thalente Mbatha on a permanent transfer

The midfielder has impressed since his loan move from PSL rivals SuperSport United and has become a fan favourite at the club

Pirates fans greatly admire the 24-year-old, who has produced several man-of-the-match performances in the famous black jersey

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

On-loan midfielder Thalente Mbatha has been in impressive form for Orlando Pirates. Image: Orlando Pirates Football Club

Source: Facebook

Midfielder Thalente Mbatha needs to be tied down by Orlando Pirates, says former forward Bruce Ramokadi.

The 24-year-old, on loan from PSL rivals SuperSport United, wants a permanent transfer to the club after impressive displays for the Bucs.

Bruce Ramokadi praises Thalente Mbatha

Mbatha edges closer to a permanent stay at Pirates, according to the tweet below:

Speaking to Isolezwe, Ramokadi said it is a no-brainer for Pirates, who reportedly signed SuperSport defender Kegan Johannes, to offer Mbatha a long-term deal.

Ramokadi said:

“For me, he has to play all Pirates games, and he shouldn’t be substituted. He’s made a huge difference in that Pirates midfield since he arrived. He defends, attacks, and doesn’t waste too much time on the ball.”

Pirates fans admire Mbatha

Pirates fans have enjoyed watching Mbatha play this season, and they took to social media to show their admiration for the midfield pillar.

Źwêh Ñdïmande admires Mbatha:

“A treasure this one.”

Granny Brown is a fan:

“Man with many talents, Thalente.”

Mthokozisi Radebe backs the midfielder:

“Mbatha is a GOAT.”

Moss Rasi Monareng says Mbatha is an important player:

“We need him every match.”

Mbise Balasha respects the star:

“Big engine.”

Orlando Pirates target Cape Town Spurs forward Ashley Cupido

As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates have identified Cape Town Spurs striker Ashley Cupido to bolster their attacking line-up next season.

The 23-year-old has six goals for the Cape Town side, who are bottom of the PSL log after 19 losses this season.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News