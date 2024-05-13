Bottom side Cape Town Spurs’ relegation from the PSL has been secured after Richard’s Bay's shock victory over Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 11 May 2024

A Briefly News source said the side is disappointed by their results this season and is determined to have a strong finish to the season

Local football fans took to social media to wave goodbye to the side who have lost 19 PSL matches this season

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

PSL bottom side Cape Town Spurs have been relegated. Image: Cape Town Spurs (Urban Warriors)

Source: Facebook

Following 19 losses this season, Cape Town Spurs have been relegated from the PSL with two matches left to play.

The Urban Warriors’ relegation was confirmed after Richard’s Bay beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 on Saturday, 11 May 2024, while club CEO Alexi Efstathiou promised no major changes at the club.

Cape Town Spurs are disappointed

Spurs relegation was confirmed in the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said the side are crestfallen after their relegation while Pirates have targeted Spurs forward Ashley Cupido.

The source said:

“The boys are hurt by this [relegation]. They really tried to fight to stay in the league not only for themselves but also for the coach [Ernst Middendorp], but things just went against them this season. There are still two games left to play, and now it is just a matter of pride.”

Local football fans say Spurs deserve their fate

Following their relegation from the PSL, local football fans took to social media to say the side deserves to finish last in the PSL after their poor run of form.

Siyanda Gaba Ayanda Mntwapi is sad:

“Sorry boys.”

Muthelo Moss Waha-Netshituni says waved Spurs goodbye:

“Back to where they come from.”

Langutani Evans says Spurs can only blame themselves:

“You can't loose 10 games in a row and expect miracles.”

Sanele Sani wants Chiefs to swoop:

“Kaizer Chiefs must go and buy players from that club. Very young, promising players that will jump for the opportunity to come back and play in PSL.”

Myolisi Tar Myo Nteleza says Spurs coach Middendorp will find a new job:

“But coach Middendorp will be hired by another team because he is a good coach.”

Magesi FC celebrate PSL promotion

As reported by Briefly News, Limpopo side Magesi FC booked their place into next season’s PSL after they clinched the NFD title on Sunday, 5 May 2024.

Magesi FC beat Milford FC 3-1 to secure their place in the PSL and coach Clive Larsen praised the club’s management following the promotion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News