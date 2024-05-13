Coach Pablo Franco Martin feels AmaZulu were denied a penalty during their 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday, 12 May 2024

The Spaniard said Ushuthu should have had a penalty after Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo appeared to handle the ball in the box

Local football fans took to social media to disagree with Martin, saying AmaZulu scored an offside goal

Pablo Franco Martin once again complained about the referees after he claimed AmaZulu was denied a clear penalty during their 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday, 12 May 2024.

The Usuthu coach, who earlier in the season said referees disrespect his side, said he spoke to the referee after the penalty denial.

Watch AmaZulu's penalty claim in the video below:

Speaking to iDiski Times, the Spaniard said he shook hands with the referee, while in April, a former Fifa match official Ace Ncobo agreed AmaZulu was on the wrong end of a decision.

Martin said:

“There are human mistakes in football from all sides – from the referees, coaches and the players. I think this is part of the game, and in the end, we shake hands, we laugh, we hug each other and end up so.”

Local football fans want Martin to stop complaining

Mzansi football fans took to social media to call for an end to Martin’s constant complaints while they feel Usuthu benefitted from an offside goal against Chiefs.

Mosimanegape Maveras Phutiagae says the match balanced itself out:

“A clear penalty was not given to them, but a clear offside goal was given to them.”

Lekhathatso Tebzah says Martin should relax:

“Amazulu is better than Chiefs, so rest, coach.”

Goms Mponang was backing AmaZulu:

“Amazulu disappointed me. I expected more from them.”

Karabelo Moepcoe May disagrees with Marin:

“He was not in the box, though.”

Zizi Nondumo says Martin complains too much:

“This coach needs to be disciplined. He always cites robbery.”

