Goalkeeper Brandon Peterson, along with defenders Edmilson Dove and Given Msimango, are suspended for Kaizer Chiefs match against AmaZulu on Sunday, 12 May 2024

The Soweto club have three matches left to keep their eighth position, while AmaZulu are only two points behind in 12th place

Amakhosi fans took to social media to voice their disapproval of the side as they feel the club will not be able to achieve their top 8 goal

Edmilson Dove and Given Msimango will miss Chiefs' match against AmaZulu on Sunday, 12 May 2024. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC

Source: Facebook

Suspensions could cost Kaizer Chiefs a place in next season's MTN Top 8 as they head into their crunch PSL match against AmaZulu on Sunday, 12 May 2024, without three players.

Defender Edmilson Dove, who picked up his second red card of the season, will miss Chiefs' match along with Given Msimango and goalkeeper Brandon Peterson.

Kaizer Chiefs need a victory

Chiefs will face AmaZulu on Sunday, 12 May, as confirmed in the tweet below:

Coach Cavin Johnson's feelings about Mzansi's referees will only get worse if Chiefs suffer a defeat to AmaZulu.

Chiefs are eighth, but AmaZulu are only two points away in 12th place, while 14th-placed side Royal AM is also in with a shout of the top eight.

Amakhosi fans are pessimistic

After a struggling season, Amakhosi fans are predicting another loss against AmaZulu, while some have backed their side.

Abuti Sidney backs Chiefs:

"Kaizer Chiefs straight win."

Mboneleli Ncuthushe is expecting the worst:

"Without a coach, we expect another loss!"

Billy Seloma wants to see a different line-up:

"We expect to see young players led by Khune at the back."

Fumi Maushe hopes for an AmaZulu win:

"I've bet straight win for Amazulu."

Samkelo Madide says it is an important game:

"This is interesting, a must-watch game. It's do or die for Chiefs because it's crucial they get to the Top 8."

Sam Nkululeko Ndima Sr. is a Chiefs fan:

"AmaKhosi for life, we are going nowhere! This is our team; we are behind you, boys."

Ishmael Fane does not back Chiefs:

"Useless team with poor management."

Nhlanhla Phil Jama predicts an easy win for AmaZulu:

"Easy three points for Amazulu. All hope for this season is gone."

Pretty Ndlozi hopes for the best:

"Good luck, Khosi."

Mduduzi Siyaya is anxious:

"Tough game. Tough fixture."

Kaizer Chiefs fans have little hope of a top-eight finish

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs fans feel their side will not finish in the top eight of the PSL log after their struggles this season.

Chiefs have lost 11 matches during the current PSL campaign while they have struggled in front of goal after suffering a goal drought from Saturday, 9 March, till Saturday, 27 April 2024.

