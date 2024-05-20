Durban musician TNS shared a video announcing his brand-new red VW bakkie on Instagram

The star was open about his latest purchase, saying he bought the car from Ramahala Car Sales

Mzansi commented on the Instagram video and congratulated the Madlokovu hitmaker, encouraging him to keep going

TNS, real name Nkazimulo Ngema, has bought a brand new beast of a car. The Durban musician is the proud new owner of a sizzling red VW bakkie.

TNS received congratulatory messages from Mzansi after acquiring a new VW Bakkie. Image: @tns_music

Source: Instagram

TNS posts new car

23-year-old star TNS posted a video on Instagram announcing his newly acquired brand-new red VW bakkie. TNS did not shy away from sharing where he purchased the vehicle, saying it was bought through Ramahala Car Sales.

"Huge Thank you to @ramahala_car_sales," he said and further encouraged others to hit the dealership should they wish to buy their own car.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows love to TNS after new purchase

Netizens congratulated the Madlokovu hitmaker and encouraged him to keep going, especially after he opened up about something dark in his life.

Ngema recently accused his family of trying to bewitch him, saying even his late grandmother was in on it.

"I ran away from home and my family because they have turned into witches. I have been quiet for too long. They were after me since I was very young. Even my grandmother tried before she passed away. What kind of life is this?

"I sometimes feel like I'm dead but still walking. Because of this depression my family has caused since I was a young child."

Netizens expressed worry over this but are glad that he is still winning.

mhlo.doc:

"Congratulations mfane’sekhaya."

zaba_sa:

"You are truly talented. Congratulations."

iam_siviwe_loyiso_mpongwana:

"Congratulations."

taa_50niggaz:

"Congratulations, my boy."

Source: Briefly News