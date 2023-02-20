TNS left an Eastern Cape promoter hanging after pulling a no-show at an event he was booked to perform at

The event organiser Lonwabo Nonkonyana shared that he lost about R40 000 on the night of the gig because he had to pay back people their money

The KwaZulu-Natal music producer confirmed that he was paid R10 500 for the gig, adding that he's willing to pay back the money

TNS joined the long list of artists who've pulled no-shows. The KwaZulu-Natal-based artist was reportedly paid upfront but never arrived at the gig.

TNS left an Eastern Cape event organiser disappointed. Image: @tns_music

Source: Instagram

The star was booked at Nkandla Bar and Lounge in the Eastern Cape but did not make it to the show, leaving the promoter frustrated. Daily Sun reports that event organiser Lonwabo Nonkonyana said they booked TNS for their gig called Toast to Summer on December 2, 2022.

He said the event's purpose was to welcome the first week of December, adding that TNS was the main act for the night. Lonwabo said they paid the star R10 500, bought him booze, and booked his accommodation. The DJ allegedly did not take the promoter's calls or texts on the day of the gig.

The event organiser loses about R40k

Lonwabo said they lost about R40 000 because they also refunded people their money. The promoter added that he tried to get their refund, but the artist reportedly "insulted" him.

TNS confirmed that he was paid R10 500. He also shared that he's willing to repay them.

"It would've been a loss to travel from KZN to Eastern Cape for that amount."

Source: Briefly News