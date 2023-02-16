AKA's family has confirmed that AKA's new album Mass Country will drop on 24 February in honour of his legacy

The Forbes also revealed that a new single titled Company will drop on Friday, 17 February before his funeral

Supa Mega's fans promised to stream his new music when his album drops, adding that all the royalties must go to his family and daughter, Kairo

AKA's family has taken to the late rapper's timeline to confirm the release of his new album, Mass Country. The album will drop on 24 February.

AKA's family has confirmed the release of his album, 'Mass Country'. Image: @akaworldwide

AKA was shot dead in Durban last Friday, 10 February. He was preparing to drop his new album during his untimely passing. The Forbes also confirmed that another single taken off the album will drop on Friday, 17 February.

In a statement on Supa Mega's Twitter and Instagram handles, his family said the album will be released to honour his legacy. The single dropping on Friday is titled Company. It features his long-time collaborator Kiddominant and was recorded in January in Los Angeles, US.

AKA's team Vth Season, the T Effect, and Sony Music Entertainment will manage the release of the album, according to the statement.

Mzansi promises to stream AKA's new album

Supa Mega's fans promised to stream his new music on all official digital platforms when the album drops on 24 February.

zulumkhathini commented:

"YEBO!!! For Supervision and Control."

ayandangama wrote:

"Let’s make the album go platinum, even diamond."

ndivho404 said:

"We will support this, let's hope the family most importantly Kairo gets her fair share of the money this album is going to make. We don’t want people to benefit from AKA's death… we love you Supa Mega, RiP."

_simple.vibes commented:

"Please make sure all the royalties only go to the family. Otherwise, THEY win."

phomolomagase wrote:

"Fly higher, King! We shall stream it like like it's the only music we know and have."

themba_game added:

"Thank you for the music."

AKA's barber opens up following his shooting

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA got his last haircut from a Durban barber. The man who cut the slain star's hair on the day of his fatal shooting has opened up about their session.

The barber works at Bryd and Groom unisex grooming and beauty salon inside Wish on Florida Road where the rapper died. The gent, who wished to remain anonymous, said Supa Mega was cracking jokes on his last day alive.

He told TshisaLIVE that he had a good time with AKA. The haircutter further shared that AKA was looking forward to his show later on the day. He was shot dead after 10 pm.

