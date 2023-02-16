AKA's barber has opened up about giving AKA his last haircut on the day of his assassination in Durban

The haircutter, who wished not to be named, said the slain rapper was in a happy mood when he cut his hair

The man further said that he was heartbroken when he heard the news of AKA's death, as Supa Mega was looking forward to his performance later that night

AKA's got his last haircut from a Durban barber. The man who cut the slain star's hair on the day of his fatal shooting opened up about their session.

The barber works at Bryd and Groom unisex grooming and beauty salon inside Wish on Florida Road, where the rapper died. The gent, who wished to remain anonymous, said Supa Mega was cracking jokes on his last day alive.

"He had a good sense of humour."

He told TshisaLIVE that he had a good time with AKA. The haircutter further shared that AKA was looking forward to his show later on the day. He was shot dead after 10pm.

Barber heartbroken after AKA's fatal shooting

The barber said he was heartbroken when he heard about the shooting, adding that the incident stole the good moments they had inside the salon.

The man added that the Fela In Versace hitmaker was taking videos and pictures and didn't appear to be someone scared, adding that he didn't anticipate his death.

Saso breaks his silence following AKA's murder

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Saso broke his silence following AKA's assassination. The Dream Team member was with AKA when he was shot dead in Durban on Friday night, February 10.

Supa Mega's friends, who were with him at the time of his murder, have been under scrutiny since CCTV footage of his fatal shooting surfaced on social media. Some people, including Nota Baloyi, want Saso, Don Design and all the people who were with AKA to be investigated for their alleged involvement in his murder.

ZAlebs reports that Saso was the first to break his silence following the assassination of the Fela In Versace hitmaker.

