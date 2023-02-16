One of AKA's friends who was present when the rapper was shot dead has broken his silence following the tragic incident

Saso of Dream Team fame took to his timeline to send his heartfelt condolences to both AKA and Tibz's families

The Durban artist also thanked his supporters who have sent him messages and phone calls in this tragic and "traumatic time"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Saso has finally broken his silence following AKA's assassination. The Dream Team member was with AKA when he was shot dead in Durban on Friday night, 10 February.

AKA’s Friend, Saso, breaks his silence after the rapper's fatal shooting. Image: @sasodt, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Supa Mega's friends, who were with him at the time of his murder, have been under scrutiny since CCTV footage of his fatal shooting surfaced on social media. Some people, including Nota Baloyi, want Saso, Don Design and all the people who were with AKA to be investigated for their alleged involvement in his murder.

Saso first to break his silence

ZAlebs reports that Saso was the first to break his silence following the assassination of the Fela In Versace hitmaker. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Saso thanked the people who have been supporting him since the tragic incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He shared that he has been receiving messages and phone calls from people who care about him. He admitted that he was also traumatised by the incident. SAso joined thousands of South Africans who sent their condolences to AKA and TIbz's family. Tibz also died when unknown gunmen opened fire on them.

Murdah Bongz will not attend AKA's funeral

In related news, Briefly News reported that Murdah Bongz would not be attending AKA's funeral. The late rapper's family confirmed the news in a statement detailing his memorial and funeral service.

AKA was fatally shot in front of his friends on Florida Road in Durban on Friday night, 10 February. Murdah Bongz, real name Bongani Mohosana, married AKA's baby mama, DJ Zinhle. The Forbes revealed that DJ Zinhle's hubby, also known as Mörda, will not be part of the funeral because he'll be observing and respecting cultural protocol.

ZAlebs reports that AKA's family thanked Murdah Bongz's family for the support they have given them. Murdah Bongz will also be in absentia at the memorial service.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News