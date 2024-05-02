Social media influencer Bobby Blanco has ventured into the music industry as a DJ

The star announced on his social media page that he has launched his DJ career

Bobby Blanco also made his debut on Wednesday, 1 May 2024, after he secured two gigs

Bobby Blanco recently launched his DJing career. Image: @bobbyblanco_sa

Source: Instagram

Change is good for everyone, and South African social media influencer Bobby Blanco recently sought for greener pastures and switched careers.

Bobby Blanco launches his DJ career

Guess who will be on the ones and twos? It's none other than Mzansi's favourite internet personality and reality TV star, Bobby Blanco. The star recently made headlines after The Naaa Meaan rapper Nadia Nakai shared a holiday photo dump that included a picture with him.

Earlier on, Bobby, whose real name is Bob Sithole, announced on social media that he has ventured into the DJing spot and that he will be making his debut at his two booked gigs on Wednesday, 1 May 2024.

The star shared the news on his Instagram page and wrote:

"A plan delayed is not a plan denied. Gods timing, finally launching as a Dj! can’t wait to rock with yall."

"Happy workers international holiday! Come rock with me as I debut your support and your presence is needed starting off at @operarosebank then ending the night at @montanatheclub. Don’t be late."

See the posts below:

Fans congratulate Bobby Blanco

After making the announcement, fans and followers of the social media influencer congratulated the star. See some of the comments below:

kay.yarms commented:

"This makes so much sense."

jessicankosi mentioned:

"Yes yes yes!!!!! This is great."

ituzzz_s responded:

"I’m soooo proud of you ❤️. You killed it today."

zuki_lamani replied:

"I’m so happy for you chomzaaaa."

dineomoloisane said:

"So happy for you lover… bolaya fela."

sheer_dee shared:

"Yasssssss!!!! We are ready to rock"

therealbrinnette wrote:

"Yesss my doll… So proud of you."

