Cassidy Hutchinson's net worth: A closer look at her fortune

Cassidy Hutchinson is a familiar face in the American political scene following her explosive testimony regarding the January 6 Capitol riots. She started working at the White House at 22 years old before becoming an aide to the Chief of Staff during the Trump administration. Find out Cassidy Hutchinson's net worth today and her future political plans.

Cassidy Hutchinson during The Wrap Presents Power Women Summit at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. Photo: Araya Dohen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Growing up, Cassidy wanted to work at the White House and was elated when she finally got an internship. Her decision to testify against some of the most powerful people in DC following the January 6 attack at Capitol Hill came as a surprise. She took the risk against the advice of many to rewrite history.

Cassidy Hutchinson's profile summary

Full name Cassidy Jacqueline Hutchison Date of birth December 12, 1996 Age 27 years old in 2024 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Pennington, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 7.5 inches (1.71 m/171 cm) Hair colour Dark blonde Eye colour Dark brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Parents Richard Jeffery and Angela Hutchinson Siblings One Education Christopher Newport University (BA in political science) Hopewell Valley Central High School Profession Author, former White House aide Social media Instagram LinkedIn

What is Cassidy Hutchinson's net worth in 2024?

Hutchinson's exact net worth is not known, but various sources, including Distractify and Networth Mirror, estimate it to be between $1.5 million and $3 million.

Cassidy Hutchinson's salary per annum during her time at the White House was $90,000, as stated in the General Services Administration documents (via Business Insider).

Cassidy Hutchinson's education background

Cassidy is an alumnus of Christopher Newport University, a public university in Newport News, Virginia. She graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and American Studies. She also studied at Hopewell Valley Central High School, graduating in 2015.

Top 5 facts about Cassidy Hutchinson. Photo: Dominik Bindl on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Cassidy Hutchinson's career

Hutchinson started working in public offices while still pursuing her BA. She interned with Senator Ted Cruz in 2016 and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in 2017. She told her college publication at the time that her goal was to work in government

I have set a personal goal to pursue a path of civic significance. Interning on Capitol Hill confirmed my desire to continue a path in government, and when I learned about the White House internship I was eager to apply.

She began working for the White House in 2018 as an intern in the Office of Legislative Affairs. In March 2020, she became the executive assistant to the Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Her title was later changed to Special Assistant to the President of Legislative Affairs, according to her LinkedIn page. She has not returned to public office since leaving in January 2021.

Cassidy Hutchinson during her testimony before the Select Committee investigating the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. Photo: Tom Williams

Source: Getty Images

Cassidy Hutchinson's January 6 testimony

Hutchinson gave a surprise 2-hour testimony to the January 6 Committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol. She detailed Trump's involvement in the riot and alleged that an irate Donald wanted attendees not to be screened even if they were armed.

I overheard the president say something to the effect of 'I don't - care that they have weapons. They're not here to hurt me'.

She also accused Chief of Staff Mark Meadow of not confronting the former president. Trump refuted the claims via his website, Truth Social.

I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her.

Hutchinson had to dismiss her lawyer, who had close ties with the Trump administration and switched to Jody Hunt, a former Justice Department official. In a statement released by Jody and co-counsel William Jordan, they revealed Cassidy risked everything for the future of democracy.

She believes that it was her duty and responsibility to provide the Committee with her truthful and candid observations of the events surrounding January 6...Ms. Hutchinson believes that January 6 was a horrific day for the country, and it is vital to the future of our democracy that it not be repeated.

Cassidy Hutchinson is sworn before the Select Committee at the Cannon Building to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol. Photo: Tom Williams

Source: Getty Images

Cassidy Hutchinson's book

Hutchinson released her bestselling memoir, Enough, in September 2023. In it, she highlights her time working at the White House under Donald Trump, including the experiences after the January 6 US Capitol attack.

She revealed that she was to continue working with the former president, but she was denied the opportunity. Mr Meadows told her that Trump suspected her of leaking information to the press, a claim she denies.

The book also details how Meadows would burn a lot of documents towards the end of the Donald Trump presidency. Cassidy talked about how casually classified documents were handled at the time.

I do not know precisely what papers Mark was burning, but his actions raised alarms. Even if he was burning copies, he was still toeing a fine line of what should be preserved under the law.

Despite everything that transpired, Cassidy still considers herself a Republican. In her interview with People, she revealed that she has not ruled out returning to politics.

(D.C.) doesn't feel like the same city that I first arrived at and then eventually moved to, I think because of the perspective that I have now on how fragile our democracy actually is...I still have faith in Washington, and I still want to be here, but it is difficult being here, especially after everything that transpired.

Cassidy Hutchinson at Simon & Schuster Publishing in Manhattan (R) and at her alma mater, Christopher Newport University (L). Photo: @cass_hutchinson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is known about Cassidy Hutchinson's parents?

The former White House aide grew up in a working-class family that had no ties to Washington. She was the first in her immediate family to graduate from university. Her parents, Richard Jeffery and Angela welcomed two kids, and she is the eldest.

Cassidy Hutchinson's father owns Arbor Barber Tree Experts. She does not have a close relationship with him and revealed during her January 6 testimony that her father refused to help her find a lawyer. He is an avid trump supporter.

I don't have a relationship with my biological father, but I went to his house one night... It's probably one thing I regret in all of this, I wish I didn't stoop to that level, because it was a no, but I begged him to help me.

Is Cassidy Hutchinson married?

The former White House aide is not married. She rarely discusses details of her private life in public.

Cassidy Hutchinson during her visit to The 92nd Street Y, New York, to talk to Alyssa Farah Griffin. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Source: Getty Images

Cassidy Hutchinson's net worth today reflects her ambitious rise in government. She took a step back after testifying against Trump's administration but hopes to make a comeback.

