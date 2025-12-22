How much is Stacey Solomon's net worth today? The X Factor star's fortune

Stacey Solomon's net worth in 2025 is estimated to be £7.3 million. She first came into the limelight in 2009 as a contestant on The X Factor UK and has since become a household name on British television.

Stacey Solomon at the NTA's 2024 on September 11, 2024 (L) and The Beauty Awards 2023 on November 27, 2023, in London (R). Photo: Kate Green/Mike Marsland (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Stacey Solomon got rich from her diverse work in television, brand endorsements, and business ventures.

Her primary management company, Key Map Entertainments Ltd, is valued at over £7 million .

. Solomon owns the cosmetics brand Belle & Rose Ltd and is a business partner in the haircare company REHAB.

Profile summary

Full name Stacey Chanelle Clare Solomon Date of birth October 4, 1989 Age 36 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Dagenham, London, England Husband Joe Swash Children Zachary, Leighton Riley Barham, Rex Toby Francis, Rose Opal Esmè, Belle Parents David Solomon, Fiona Solomon Siblings Jemma Solomon, Matthew Solomon Education King Solomon High School Profession Television personality, singer Social media Instagram TikTok

Inside Solomon Stacey's expanding net worth

The former X Factor contestant has built an estimated net worth of £7.3 million from her successful TV career and business ventures, according to the Daily Mail. Stacey Solomon's yearly earnings exceed £3 million through her company Key Map Entertainments Ltd, which she established in 2012.

Stacey's wealth has grown significantly since 2020, with her monthly income now estimated to be over £57,000. In 2022, her cash and assets were valued at approximately £2.9 million, and this increased to £4.3 million by the end of 2023.

Five facts about Stacey Solomon. Photo: @staceysolomon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Stacey Solomon's burgeoning TV career

Solomon made her first major TV appearance in 2009 on The X Factor UK, where she finished in third place. In 2010, she joined I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, and was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Stacey Solomon started appearing on ITV's Loose Women in 2011 and became a regular panellist in 2016. Since 2021, she has been on the BBC show Sort Your Life Out as a decluttering and DIY host. The series won the 2024 National Television Award for Factual Entertainment.

Solomon was also the original host of Channel 4's Renovation Rescue, which premiered in April 2024. Her departure was announced in early 2025, and she was replaced by Love Island's Luke Mabbott and Vogue Williams.

In April 2025, Stacey and her husband, Joe Swash, debuted a new fly-on-the-wall reality TV series on BBC One called Stacey & Joe. The show follows their home life at Pickle Cottage with six children.

Stacey Solomon attends the Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2024 on March 26, 2024, in London. Photo: John Phillips (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Stacey Solomon's businesses

Solomon established the retail cosmetics and fragrance company, Belle & Rose Ltd, in 2024. The brand is named after her two daughters and marked her first independent business venture in the beauty industry.

She is also one-third owner of REHAB, a female-run, eco-friendly haircare brand, alongside founders Vicky Ellis and Anastasia Tozer. She invested in the company in late 2023 after using and liking their products.

REHAB expanded into body care in 2025 with the release of the "Rehab. Retreat" collection. They also launched a men's line in collaboration with actor Lucien Laviscount.

Solomon's lucrative endorsement deals

Stacey signed a multi-year collaboration with George Home at Asda in September 2023. She seasonally releases her home care range called At Home with Stacey.

Her long-standing partnership with Abbott Lyon started in early 2022. The TV personality designs personalised jewellery, including the 'Written in the Stars', 'To The Moon and Back', and Legacy themed collections.

Stacey has been working with fashion retailer Primark since 2018 and partnered with the fragrance brand Air Wick in 2022. She was also the ambassador for the fast fashion brand InTheStyle from 2021 to 2024 and previously worked with Jet2 and Dulux.

Solomon is a 'homefluencer' and 'mumfluencer' on Instagram, where she has over 6.1 million followers. Her content features home decor, DIY projects, family life, and wellness. She reportedly earns around £12,000 per sponsored Instagram post.

Stacey Solomon during the 'Frozen 2' premiere at BFI Southbank on November 17, 2019, in London. Photo: Lia Toby (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Stacey Solomon is expanding her property portfolio

The 'Sort Your Life Out' host resides in a £1.2 million Essex mansion that she calls Pickle Cottage. She purchased the home in March 2021 and did renovations to customise it. The five-bedroom family Tudor-style house sits on 2.5 acres of land featuring an outdoor swimming pool, an annexe, and a conservatory.

Stacey Solomon owns at least three other houses through Key Map Entertainments Ltd, according to The Sun. Her entire property portfolio is estimated to be worth around £6 million.

Stacey wants to trademark Pickle Cottage

In early 2025, the TV presenter applied to the Intellectual Property Office to trademark the name of her famous family home, according to The Sun. She reportedly wants to turn it into a fully-fledged lifestyle brand.

Stacey Solomon plans to release products inspired by her home and DIY projects, including furniture, candles, and cosmetics. Pickle Cottage will also have kids' goods like toys and books.

Stacey Solomon and her family at Pickle Cottage in Essex. Photo: @staceysolomon (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Stacey Solomon's kids will not inherit her fortune

Stacey and Joe are millionaires, but they will not pass down the fortune to their six kids. The TV personality said in a March 2025 interview with The Mirror that she wants the young ones to forge their own path, which may not happen if she hands them everything.

We don't have some sort of inherited wealth that we can pass down for generations. It's really important for them to know that this is our career and we will support our family in whichever way we can, but they are their own person.

Is Joe Swash a millionaire?

The former EastEnders actor has an estimated fortune of £1.5 million. Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's joint net worth comes to around £8.8 million. Joe previously filed for bankruptcy twice in 2009 and 2013.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon attend the ITV Palooza 2019 at the Royal Festival Hall on November 12, 2019, in London. Photo: Jeff Spicer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Stacey Solomon's net worth is expected to continue growing as she expands her money-making ventures. She has had an inspiring growth from a teenage mother to an influential TV personality.

READ MORE: Khloé Kardashian's net worth

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about Khloé Kardashian's fortune. The reality TV star appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2020 and later on the Hulu series The Kardashians.

Khloé co-owns the inclusive denim brand Good American and other businesses. She also charges seven figures for social media endorsements.

Source: Briefly News