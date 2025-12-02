Theo Von's net worth: Is the 'This Past Weekend' host a millionaire?

Since 2016, This Past Weekend has grown into a widely influential podcast, contributing significantly to Theo Von's net worth, which is estimated to be between $5-$10 million. His rise through stand-up comedy and television hosting reinforced that momentum. He told Rolling Stone that he strives to offer real value, saying:

I want to be able to have an impact on the world.

Theo Von during a show and during the UFC 302 event at Prudential Centre on June 01, 2024. Photo: @theo.von on Facebook, Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Theo Von began his television career on MTV’s Road Rules and won four seasons of The Challenge in the early 2000s.

and of in the early 2000s. He transitioned into stand-up, releasing Netflix specials No Offence (2016) and Regular People (2021).

(2016) and (2021). His podcast This Past Weekend ranks among Spotify’s top shows, tied to a $100 million deal .

ranks among Spotify’s top shows, tied to a . In March 2021, Von bought a $1.645 million, 4,918-sq-ft home in Nashville, further establishing his financial success.

Profile summary

Full name Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski III Nickname Theo Von Date of birth 19 March 1980 Age 45 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Covington, Louisiana, U.S.A Nationality American Ethnicity Polish-Nicaraguan Mother Gina Capitani Father Roland Theodor Achilles von Kurnatowski Siblings 4 School Mandeville High School University University of New Orleans Profession Stand-up comedian, podcaster, actor, TV personality Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter) YouTube

Theo Von’s 2025 net worth reflects his continued financial growth

According to ComingSoon and Celebrity Net Worth, the renowned podcaster has an estimated net worth of $5-$10 million, cementing his status as a millionaire. In 2025, he was named to the TIME100 Creators list, honouring his multifaceted career across reality television, stand-up comedy, film, and podcasting.

During an episode of This Past Weekend, shared on SuccessSnapshots21, Von emphasised how consistency fuels his success, saying:

I've come to realise that I have to daily show up for myself, if I want my life to be what I want it to be...It is a battle...You have to have some sort of a plan... when I used to be a little bit more aimless, I was just like I want things to be good...[but] it wasn't enough.

Facts about Theo Von. Photo: Jeremychanphotography on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Entertainment career on MTV's Road Rules

Theo Von first entered the entertainment industry in 2000 on MTV’s Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour. He became a fixture on MTV’s reality‑game show The Challenge, competing in seasons including Battle of the Seasons and The Gauntlet, earning $85,555 in prize money.

In the early 2010s, he began hosting TV shows with Yahoo!’s Primetime in No Time and TBS’s hidden‑camera show Deal With It.

Transition to stand-up comedy began in 2006

The former reality star began his stand-up career around 2006, winning Last Comic Downloaded. He later moved to Los Angeles and debuted on Comedy Central’s The Half Hour, with Theo Von’s salary reportedly capped at $3,000, as he mentioned on the Jocko podcast.

In 2016, his Netflix special No Offence was released, followed by Regular People in 2021. During a 2016 interview with Vulture, he reflected on his transition from reality TV to comedy, saying:

I said, ‘I’ve got to let go of the reality TV stuff and focus on this job...It took about nine or ten years before people stopped judging me from reality TV and really started to recognise me as a comedian.’

Podcaster Theo Von at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 15, 2025. Photo: Justin Ford

Source: Getty Images

This Past Weekend podcast launched in 2016

In 2016, Theo Von's podcast, This Past Weekend, was launched and quickly gained widespread popularity. By 2024, he interviewed U.S. President Donald Trump, then a nominee. The interview’s video went on to earn more than 17 million views on YouTube.

According to Social Blade, his channel has over four million subscribers and earns up to $50,000 monthly. CNBC reported that Theo Von's Spotify deal saw his podcast join others like Joe Rogan’s and Alex Cooper’s in the $100 million deal category. Explaining why he started podcasting on the Joe Rogan Experience, he said:

I just never had a voice when I was a kid...I just couldn't even speak up for myself... I started to kind of get into podcasting and have a little bit more of a voice, and then to get to talk to some people that I felt like were important that weren't getting voices [too].

Theo Von at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025. Photo: John Nacion/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Theo has expanded his income streams through acting

As published on his IMDb profile, Theo Von's film and television credits include several notable projects. He has served as director, producer, and actor, most notably in Sweet Dreams (2024). He has also appeared in On the Outside, Ziao-Man, and The Story of Our Times, expanding his earning sources.

Where does Theo Von live?

The media personality currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee. Theo Von's house, a 4,918-square-foot property noted by Nashville Post, was purchased in 2021 for $1.645 million from former coach Derek Mason. He also has an apartment in Los Angeles, California.

Exploring Theo Von's car collection

As Motor Trend noted, Theo Von has owned a 2011 Toyota Highlander. More recently, the podcast host added a Tesla Cybertruck to his collection.

Theo Von at NBC's Opry 100: A Live Celebration on March 19, 2025. Photo: Tammie Arroyo/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

How much is Theo Von worth? The former reality star has an estimated net worth of $5–$10 million.

The former reality star has an estimated net worth of $5–$10 million. How much does Theo Von make a year? The exact amount the stand-up comedian earns is not publicly disclosed.

The exact amount the stand-up comedian earns is not publicly disclosed. How much does Theo Von make per show? The amount varies per event, with Finance Monthly noting earnings of up to $40,000.

The amount varies per event, with Finance Monthly noting earnings of up to $40,000. When did Theo Von get famous? He gained fame in the early 2000s through reality TV and stand-up comedy and later skyrocketed with his 2016 podcast This Past Weekend.

Conclusion

Theo Von's net worth is a testament to his diverse career, confirming that he is a millionaire. His success spans reality TV, stand-up comedy, acting, and podcasting, highlighting his impact across media and popular culture.

Briefly.co.za published a post about Theo's educational history. He reportedly attended seven colleges before graduating in 2011 with a degree in Urban Planning from the University of New Orleans. His academic journey involved earning more than 300 credit hours, partly due to repeating courses at different institutions.

