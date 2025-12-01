Ken Jeong's net worth, estimated in millions, is a testament to his decades-long career as an iconic American actor and comedian. He practised medicine before transitioning into Hollywood in 2006, where he earned a significant fortune. Ken has starred in several blockbuster films, including The Hangover (2009), Knocked Up (2007), and Crazy Rich Asians (2018).

Ken Jeong at Fox Studio Lot on September 05, 2024 (L). Ken and his wife, Tran Ho, at Hollywood Palladium on November 19, 2011 (R). Photo by Michael Tullberg, Joe Scarnici (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Ken Jeong has a fortune of $14 million , primarily from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Jeong has a , primarily from his successful career in the entertainment industry. Jeong transitioned from a physician to a successful career in the film industry.

to a successful career in the film industry. He has owned multiple multi-million dollar houses in Calabasas.

in Calabasas. Jeong has been one of the judges of The Masked Singer since its inception.

Ken Jeong's profile summary

Full name Kendrick Kang-Joh Jeong Date of birth July 13, 1969 Age 56 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Father D.K. Jeong Mother Young Jeong Relationship status Married Wife Tran Ho Children Alexa and Zooey Education Walter Hines Page High School, Duke University, and the UNC School of Medicine Profession Former physician, actor, comedian, and producer Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter)

A look at Ken Jeong's net worth and earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ken Jeong's net worth as of 2025 is estimated at $14 million. His wealth primarily stems from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

In an interview with Parade, he discussed his early transition from medicine to the entertainment industry. He said,

Leaving medicine to go to entertainment was so scary, and it was so nerve-racking. I really didn’t know what was going to happen. And then also just pivoting and doing other types of entertainment, you just don’t know what’s going to happen.

You just hope for the best, and you just keep moving forward. And I think I’ve just learned along the way.

Ken Jeong at the 2025 FOX's Fall TV Press Junket held at the FOX Lot on September 16, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Exploring Ken Jeong's salary in The Masked Singer and The Hangover

Ken Jeong has been a judge on The Masked Singer, an American reality singing competition television series, since its inception in 2019. Although his salary is not widely documented, Stylecaster estimates it to be between $1.25 million and $2.5 million per season.

Ken portrayed Mr Chow in The Hangover, a 2009 American comedy film. His salary from the first two releases is not publicly documented. However, he was reportedly paid $5 million for The Hangover Part III.

In an interview, he credited the film franchise for having a profound impact on his life. He said,

Ever since Hangover, my life went from black-and-white to Technicolor.

About Ken Jeong's house

Ken and his family live in a gated Tudor-style home in Calabasas, California. He bought the property in 2016 for $3.95 million. He previously owned a Mediterranean-style home in Calabasas, which he purchased for $1.635 million in 2010 and sold for $2.4 million in 2017.

Ken Jeong's house in Calabasas, California. Photo: realtor.com (modified by author)

Ken Jeong's income sources

Ken Jeong made his money primarily through his career as an actor and comedian. He started performing stand-up comedy while still practising in Los Angeles.

He gained a fanbase by appearing in films and TV shows in minor roles. Eventually, he left his medical practice in 2006 to pursue acting full-time after gaining recognition for his comedic talent.

He has since featured in over 133 movies and TV shows. These include,

Year Movie/TV shows Role 2025 Kpop Demon Hunter Bobby 2024 Accused Eugene 2023 The Afterparty Feng 2022 Out of Office Kyle 2021 My Little Pony: A New Generation Sprout 2021 Tom & Jerry Chef Jackie 2020 Occupation: Rainfall Bud Miller 2019 The Loud House Mr. Chang

Licensed physician

Ken Jeong is a fully trained and licensed physician, with a speciality in internal medicine. Although he never practices medicine, he still maintains a current and renewed medical license in the state of California. According to his IMDb profile , his license number (A 65869) was listed as "Renewed & Current" as of April 2023, valid until July 31, 2024.

Actor Ken Jeong and Tran Ho at the Los Angeles Premiere "Due Date" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on October 28, 2010, in Hollywood, California. Photo by Barry King (modified by author)

Ken Jeong's age and early life

Kendrick Kang-Joh Jeong (aged 56 years old as of 2025) was born on July 13, 1969, in Detroit, Michigan, United States. His parents, Young Jeong and D.K. Jeong, are South Korean immigrants.

In a Times piece, Jeong thanked his father for giving him his blessings to pursue acting. He wrote,

And to my own father, Dr. DK Jeong, I owe everything to you. When you gave me your blessings to pursue acting full-time.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ken grew up in North Carolina and attended Walter Hines Page High School. He pursued a bachelor's degree in computer science at Duke University from 1989 to 1990.

Between 1994 and 1995, he pursued a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He later completed an internal medicine residency at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

Tran Ho and actor Ken Jeong at the premiere of Warner Bros. "The Hangover Part II" held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on May 19, 2011. Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez (modified by author)

About Ken Jeong's wife and children

The renowned comedian is married to Tran Ho, a Vietnamese-American family physician. The couple met at a singles mixer while both were working as doctors in Los Angeles, and they have been married since 2004. Ken took to Instagram on September 5, 2024, to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary. He captioned,

Twenty years down, forever to go. You still complete me, Ho.

The couple has twin daughters, Alexa and Zooey, born in 2007. Ken credits his wife for her unwavering support during his transition to acting, including her battle with stage III triple-negative breast cancer. He said,

I was going to turn it down, but Tran encouraged me not to. She would not let her diagnosis change our lives or strip us from our dreams.

Ken Jeong, his wife and their twins, Alexa and Zooey, at Sony Pictures Studios on October 7, 2018, in Culver City, California. Photo by JB Lacroix (modified by author)

Trivia

Ken was recognised as The Funniest Doctor in America early in his comedy career.

early in his comedy career. He won the Big Easy Laff-Off in 1995.

Final word

Ken Jeong's net worth, estimated at $14 million, highlights his impressive financial success. His wealth primarily stems from his prolific career as an actor, comedian, and producer, with notable earnings from high-profile films and television roles.

