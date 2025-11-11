Rex Linn's net worth and career highlights from CSI: Miami to Big Sky

Rex Linn's net worth is estimated at around $5 million, reflecting his long, steady career in film and television. He is best known for his role as Detective Frank Tripp on CSI: Miami, which brought him widespread recognition. In recent years, he has appeared in Young Sheldon, Big Sky, and Happy's Place.

Rex Linn as Detective Frank Tripp in CSI: Miami in 2011 (L). Rex Linn and Reba McEntire at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in November 2025 (R). Photos: Earl Gibson, Cliff Lipson (Modified by editor)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Rex Linn earns most of his income from acting in television and film .

. He is best recognised for his role as Detective Frank Tripp on CSI: Miami, and more recently for playing Kevin Wachtell in the television series Better Call Saul .

and more recently for playing Kevin Wachtell in the television series Linn has also appeared in films like Cliffhanger and Wyatt Earp, as well as TV shows like Young Sheldon.

Rex Linn's Profile summary

Full name Rex Maynard Linn Date of birth 13 November 1956 Age 68 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Spearman, Texas, United States Current residence Sherman Oaks, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Father James Paul Linn Mother Darlene Deere Siblings 2 Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Reba Nell McEntire School Spearman Junior High School, Heritage Hall, Casady School University Oklahoma State University Profession Actor, voiceover artist, producer Social media Instagram

Exploring Rex Linn's net worth in 2025

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rex Linn's net worth is estimated to be $5 million. He has accumulated his wealth through a long and successful career as an actor, voiceover artist, and producer.

Reflecting on how he began his acting career, in an interview with his alma mater, Oklahoma State University, Linn shared:

In 1989, I had sold my house and broken up with my girlfriend, and my dad said, 'If you're going to pursue your dream of acting, now would be the time to do it. I had been a banker. I was in the oil business. Then, I had a hunting guide service. For that decade, I had been talking about acting. ... So, I packed all my stuff in a U-Haul and headed west on I-40.

Five fast facts about Rex Linn. Photo: NBC (modified by author)

Source: Original

A look at Rex Linn's acting career

Rex Linn began his professional acting career in the late 1980s after working as a bank loan officer and in the oil business in Oklahoma. Inspired to act after seeing Jack Nicholson in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, he moved to Los Angeles at age 34 to pursue his dream.

He started with numerous supporting roles in high-profile films and recurring roles in popular television series. Linn's breakthrough came with the long-running television series CSI: Miami, where he played Sergeant Frank Tripp for over a decade.

In movies, he has been in major films such as Cliffhanger, Wyatt Earp, and Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained. Linn is also known for playing Principal Peterson in the popular sitcom Young Sheldon.

Rex Linn at the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on 27 March 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Currently, he stars with his fiancée, country music star Reba McEntire, in a new sitcom called Happy's Place. They also acted together in the TV series Big Sky. Below is a list of Rex Linn's popular movies and TV shows, as per his IMDb profile.

Year Movie/TV show Role 2008 Appaloosa Sheriff Clyde Stringer 2014 A Million Ways to Die in the West Sheriff 2002–2012 CSI: Miami Sgt./Det. Frank Tripp 2016–2022 Better Call Saul Kevin Wachtell 2017–2024 Young Sheldon Principal Tom Petersen 2020–2023 Big Sky Buck Barnes 2024 Happy's Place Emmett

Producing and voiceover

Beyond acting in front of the camera, Rex Linn has also worked as a producer and voiceover artist on several projects. He served as a producer on American Con: The Meeting and as an associate producer on Dark Before Dawn.

Additionally, he lent his voice as the narrator for the 2004 documentary Anatomy of Fraud – Catching a Con in Pottawatomie County.

Philanthropy and advocacy

Rex Linn is also known for his involvement in philanthropy and community causes. He has supported children's charities and the arts, and took part in a tree-planting tribute in Oklahoma City to honour victims of the 1995 bombing. He also served as a former chairman for the Oklahoma City chapter of Ducks Unlimited, a waterfowl conservation non-profit organisation.

Rex Linn at Arclight Cinemas, Culver City on 28 March 2017 in Culver City, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Exploring Rex Linn's age and early life

Rex Linn (aged 68 years old as of 2025) was born on 13 November 1956, in Spearman, Texas, and later grew up in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. His father, James Paul Linn, worked in the banking industry, while his mother, Darlene Deere Linn, was a homemaker.

Rex attended Heritage Hall School before graduating from Oklahoma State University with a degree in radio, television, and film in 1980. His early life in Texas and Oklahoma helped shape his grounded personality. He told News on 6:

You know, it's not necessarily that I try to put on a good 'ole boy act … I just grew up around great people in Oklahoma, and that's the way I act out here. I haven’t changed at all.

Frequently asked questions

How rich is Rex Linn?

Rex Linn is a successful actor whose net worth is estimated to be $5 million.

Does Rex Linn have a spouse or partner?

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on 8 May 2025 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

The popular actor is in a relationship with Reba McEntire. The two began dating in 2020 and announced their engagement in 2025, as per People.

How rich is Reba McEntire?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Reba McEntire has an estimated net worth of $95 million, which she has built through her long and successful career in country music, acting, and various business ventures.

Is Reba McEntire still seeing Rex Linn?

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn are still in a relationship. They have been seeing each other for about five years.

Where does Rex Linn live?

The American actor resides in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles, California, United States.

Conclusion

Rex Linn's net worth, estimated at $5 million, reflects his decades-long career in film and television. He is best known for his roles as Detective Frank Tripp on CSI: Miami and Kevin Wachtell in the TV series Better Call Saul. Linn is currently a main cast member on the NBC sitcom Happy's Place alongside his fiancée, Reba McEntire.

READ MORE: Colman Domingo's net worth

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about how much Colman Domingo has made from his successful acting career. The Philadelphia native has two Oscar nominations for portraying Bayard Rustin in Rustin and Divine G in Sing Sing.

Colman was named by Time Magazine as one of 2024's 100 most influential people in the world. The actor is also a professor at USC and a faculty member at Yale School of Drama.

Source: Briefly News