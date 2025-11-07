Is Buddy Hield's wife actually Remi Martinii? Facts about the basketball star

Remi Martinii does not hold the title of Buddy Hield's wife. The couple, who share two kids, has been in a long-term relationship. Although they keep details about their romance and family private, Remi shared how motherhood changed her in a 2021 interview with Carib Voxx, saying:

Being a mom made me work towards becoming a better person. I became a lot more motivated.

Buddy Hield's profile summary

Who is Buddy Hield's wife? A look at his love life

Although the specifics of how Buddy Hield and Remi Martinii met remain unclear, they have been together for years. They are yet to exchange nuptials officially. The pair welcomed their daughter, Rainer Cali, in 2017, and their son, River, in 2021. Remi told Carib Voxx per EssentiallySports:

Since Rainer, my relationship with God has grown stronger. I want to be the best role model for my kids.

Rainer has an Instagram account that her parents manage.

Buddy Hield during a 2025 match between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Centre. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham

Remi Martinii started modelling in the 10th grade

Bahamian photographer Christine Demeritte discovered Remi after she did several shoots with her niece. While still modelling, she later enrolled at the University of Westminster, London and earned a law degree.

Although Martinni never pursued a career in this field, during her interview with Carib Voxx, she narrated how the knowledge acquired helped in her modelling career, stating:

I never made the mistake of signing a contract without thoroughly reviewing the terms.

Remi is the owner of the swimsuit line, RH2o Swim, that focuses on mom-and-daughter designs.

Exploring Buddy Hield's early life and professional career

Buddy's mother gave him this nickname after Bud Bundy of the Married… with Children sitcom. When Jackie and Hield's dad, Vincent, separated when he was 11, she moved to her mom's three-bedroom abode in Eight Mile Rock with her seven kids.

Remi Martinii and Rainer Cali (L). Buddy Hield at the Chase Centre in 2025 (R). Photo: @rainercali on Instagram, Tayfun Coskun via Getty Images (modified by author)

The house became congested as some of Braynen's sisters also lived there with their children. Jackie worked three jobs: cleaning houses, catering weddings, and working as a saleswoman, to support her large family. Nonetheless, according to the Post Bulletin, she always encouraged her kids to be grateful.

We may not have many things, but it is enough.

All-Bahamian Brand rated him the best eighth grader in the Bahamas

Hield attended Jack Hayward High School, where he played basketball. The All Bahamian Brand magazine named him one of the budding players to watch in the Bahamas.

Buddy led the team to the championship of the Providence Holiday Tournament and the Grand Bahamas High School Championships. Former coach Kyle Lindsted recruited Hield to the basketball prep school (Sunrise Christian Academy) in Bel Aire.

Buddy selected the Oklahoma Sooners over the Kansas Jayhawks

As a freshman at Oklahoma, Hield won the team's Most Inspirational Award. Despite being eligible for the 2015 NBA draft, he chose to return for his senior season.

Buddy was named the Big 12 Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year and was listed on the Oscar Robertson Award preseason watchlist. In April 2016, Hield received the John R. Wooden Award for his impressive performance during the 2015-16 season.

Sportsman Buddy Hield during a 2025 match between the Golden State and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Centre. Photo: Scott Taetsch

Hield started playing in the National Basketball Association at 23

The Pelicans drafted Buddy in June 2016 and subsequently traded him to the Sacramento Kings in February 2017, in exchange for DeMarcus Cousins. In 2022, he was traded to the Indiana Pacers for Domantas Sabonis and to the Philadelphia 76ers in February 2024.

In July 2024, Buddy was traded to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA's first six-team transaction. According to Spotrac, his contract guarantees an annual salary of $9.4 million. On 1 October 2025, he took to Instagram to celebrate a milestone in his professional career via a post that read:

Year 10! God has been faithful and grateful.

Buddy is involved in various philanthropic endeavours

Following what is regarded as the worst natural disaster in the Bahamas' recorded history, Hurricane Dorian, Buddy donated $105,000 to the Hurricane Dorian Relief fund.

He also created a GoFundMe page to raise an extra $1,000,000 for the affected families. Hield runs the Buddy Hield Foundation that provides scholarships to help young Bahamians access higher education.

Wrapping up

Although some sources report Remi Martinii as Buddy Hield's wife, the duo has yet to tie the knot. They share two kids, a daughter and a son. Little is known about the sportsman's family as his social media posts and interviews mainly revolve around his basketball career.

